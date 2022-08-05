Zachary Levi Reveals the Freak Accident That Sent Him to the ER

Read on popculture.com
Related
Popculture
'The Orville' Star Speaks out on Their Character's Death
The Orville: New Horizons featured a tragic death in its penultimate episode, and now the star whose character died has spoken out. In The Orville Season 3, Episode 9 — titled "Domino" — the crew is attempting to stop the use of a weapon that could cause mass damage. In order to make certain that the device will be destroyed, however, one person has to stay behind and detonate it. [Please Note: The Orville Spoilers Below.]
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Olivia Newton-John shared heartbreaking final post with husband John Easterling days before tragic death
JUST days before her death at age 73, Olivia Newton-John shared a heartbreaking final post with her husband, John Easterling. The four-time Grammy Award-winner passed away on Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California. The photo was shared on August 5, just three days before Newton-John's tragic passing. Captioned...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Kim Kardashian ‘ended nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson over his immaturity’
Kim Kardashian reportedly ended her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson over his “immaturity”. It’s said the reality TV personality and mum-of four, 41, was also “totally exhausted” by the romance amid “other things going on in her life” including divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Popculture
Vince Gill Honors Wife Amy Grant on Stage After Bike Crash Leaves Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes
Vince Gill is showing his love for wife Amy Grant as she recovers from a severe bicycle accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes last month. The musician addressed his wife's accident and subsequent recovery efforts during a performance at the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, bringing daughter Corrina on stage for a special performance of a song Gill wrote for his wife, titled "When My Amy Prays."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Fans Send Condolences After Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash During Filming
Street Outlaws fans are in mourning after the death of Ryan Fellows. The stunt driver was killed in a car crash near Las Vegas early Sunday morning while filming a new episode of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America. A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised nearly $9,000 for Fwllows' family. Fellows was 41.
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
ETOnline.com
See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Give Mom's Home Decor Line Her Approval
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 6-month-old daughter, Malti, gives her mother’s home décor line her seal of approval!. On Sunday, the 40-year-old actress shared a series of pictures from a brunch with her and her husband -- and their baby girl made a special appearance. In the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
Stereogum
Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”
Doja Cat is having an eventful week. On Tuesday, the performer got into it with some fans on Twitter after she tweeted “people r so fuckin dumb istg it’s terrifying.” When some fans criticized her in the replies, Doja clapped back with comments like “ur being a cringe ass nerd please stop” and “ur a fuckin nerd and no one likes u.” Getting into it with fans isn’t that unusual for Doja, but later in the week things escalated when she revealed a shaved head on Instagram Live. She then proceeded to shave her eyebrows and made fun of fans expressing concern. Finally, on Friday, she went back on Live to talk about how much she dislikes “are you okay queen” comments.
Elle
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Broke Up Because the ‘Spark Faded’ Between Them
This week, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up after nine months of dating. Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new comedy with Orlando Bloom. It was rumored that the distance between them was too much for Kardashian, who is busy with her four kids and multiple business. But a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said that the end came because “the spark between” them “faded.”
Popculture
Ashton Kutcher 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Battling Rare Autoimmune Disorder
Ashton Kutcher is "lucky to be alive" after battling a rare autoimmune disorder that affected his vision and hearing. The Ranch actor, 44, first shared his diagnosis publicly in a sneak peek of his upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls published by Access Hollywood Monday, revealing how his health scare shifted his perspective on life.
Popculture
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Stormi Webster, 4, Is Ready For Dinner In A Silver Dress As She Holds Mom Kylie Jenner’s Hand: Photos
Stormi Webster has stolen the show once again! The 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, looked adorable and totally in her element as she walked out of her London, England hotel, Nobu Hotel in Portman Square, while holding her doting mother’s hand on Aug. 5. Stormi rocked a sparking silver dress that had a white tee paired underneath. She accessorized with a boxy silver handbag and frosted shades and completed her fun outfit with white sneakers. She styled her hair in braided pigtails.
John Cena Is ‘Warming to the Idea’ of Having Kids With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh: He Is ‘Ready for the Responsibility’
Ready for a WWE baby? John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh’s romance has been heating up nearly two years after getting married, and now they are contemplating their next step. “He said for so long that he didn’t want kids but now he’s warming to the idea more and more,” a source exclusively reveals in […]
Comments / 0