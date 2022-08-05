ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Inside a Baltimore County schools job fair, staffing shortages attract teachers ahead of a new academic year

By Sabrina LeBoeuf, Lillian Reed, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkReN_0h6Mg6rU00
Mariah Roberts, center, of Pikesville, talks Thursday with Koneisha Robinson, assistant principal at Lansdowne Middle School, during a recruitment event at Loch Ravens High School. Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Mariah Roberts had barely finished signing into the Baltimore County schools job fair before two assistant principals smiled wide and waved her toward their recruitment table.

They handed the prospective special educator a yellow lanyard and pens and launched into a screening interview with enthusiasm.

“I really like this candidate right here,” Lansdowne Middle School administrator Koneisha Robinson said to her colleague, loud enough for others nearby to hear.

County school-based staff are scheduled to return to work Aug. 22 amid widespread staffing shortages of educators, bus drivers and other essential staff. To help fill more than 400 vacancies reported at the beginning of the month, the school system has launched weekly recruitment events around the district to put candidates directly in front of hiring managers.

Roberts’ family pressed her for two years to apply to the county school system; she was a graduate of county schools and her mother worked there. She had previous experience in special education at a nonpublic school and decided to return to working with children following a gig in mental health services.

“I’m just excited for a new adventure, to give back to my community,” she said at Thursday’s event at Loch Raven High School.

The staffing needs are great in Maryland public schools as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on. For the past few years, teachers have dealt with issues, including health risks, discipline challenges and pressure from parents. During this same time frame, many teachers have switched jobs or left the field.

Mark Woodruff was working at the Institute of Notre Dame, a Catholic college preparatory school for girls in Baltimore City, when it abruptly closed in the early months of the pandemic. The county resident pivoted to private tutoring services for a few years, but decided to attend the job fair when he learned of the staffing shortages on an evening news program.

“I live half a mile away,” he said of the job fair. He walked out of the event with a stack of papers in hand and information about next steps for employment.

Another job candidate, Cassandra Metts, said she is considering a return to the public school system after working at private schools. She said she felt called to work with students who may not have access to the resources of a private school.

Other candidates, like Charles Nwanegwo, came to the job fair looking for work that would offset the recent impacts of inflation. The 66-year-old hopes to return to teaching part-time to supplement his pension check. The retired city schools teacher figured he could return to the classroom and put his 20 years of experience to work once more.

Some candidates were new to teaching altogether. Bryson McAdams, 24, works at FedEx and is finishing a fine arts degree at Bowie State University. He doesn’t have any experience yet, but he hopes to enter the classroom and inspire students who look like him, a Black man.

McAdams searched the job fair for an opening in fine arts instruction, but learned instead about the chance to be a long-term substitute in physical education. The opportunity would allow him to put his skills as a Bowie State football player to use, and he wondered aloud: perhaps later he could transition within a school to teach art?

The event attracted more than 30 potential employees within the first two hours, as well as a visit from county schools Superintendent Darryl Williams. He has introduced changes in pay and removed some hiring barriers — the school system now covers cost of fingerprinting — to boost hiring across the system. Unionized county schools teachers with bachelor’s degrees can start out making about $60,000 annually.

Administrators at the job fair reported candidates are often people who are making career transitions or coming back to teaching after some time off.

Maryland educators who wished to switch between school systems had until July 15 to give their employers notice.

Some candidates said they were surprised the job fair’s turnout wasn’t larger. And administrators similarly worried about their ability to scoop up enough candidates before another school snags them.

“My job at the end of the day is to ensure students at Dundalk get the best education,” said assistant high school principal Glenn Haas. “My job is to sell my school.”

As Roberts stood up from the Lansdowne Middle School recruitment table, Robinson walked around the table and asked for a selfie with the special education candidate.

“I’m excited about you, and I need you at this school. Give me a hug,” Robinson said to Roberts before reminding her to be on the lookout for a phone call about next steps.

After the two embraced, Roberts parted from the fair without speaking to any more schools.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pikesville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Lansdowne, MD
City
Dundalk, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Pikesville, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Government
wypr.org

David Jaros on three important trials Baltimore will be watching

Today, it's Midday on the Law. Tom's guest for the hour is David Jaros, associate professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and Faculty Director of the School's Center for Criminal Justice Reform. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby did not prevail in the primary election...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Academic Year#Lansdowne Middle School#Loch Ravens High School
WBAL Radio

New cameras coming to Owings Mills and Randallstown

Drivers in Baltimore County will need to slow down in some parts of Baltimore County. Otherwise, they risk getting a ticket. Four new speed cameras are being activated starting on Monday around the Owings Mills and Randallstown areas. They are in school zones near Woodholme Elementary, New Town Elementary and...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Jury finds Baltimore City Schools discriminated against former principal

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A jury has found Baltimore City Schools discriminated against a former principal who sued the district for wrongful termination. Angel Lewis was hired as principial at Claremont Middle/High School in east Baltimore in 2016. She claimed in her lawsuit that North Avenue terminated her after she began reporting what she found at the school under the previous principal Kamala Carnes.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Special Education
CBS Baltimore

Swastika and "Cox" spray painted on Baltimore County mailbox

BALTIMORE -- A swastika and the word "Cox," apparently a reference to Republican gubernatorial candidate Del. Dan Cox, were spray painted on a stone mailbox holder Thursday in the heart of the Green Spring Valley.The symbol associated with the Nazi party and the name Cox were tagged on both sides of the mailbox in the 10800 block of Greenspring Avenue in Timonium.Maryland State Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Democrat whose district includes the house where the vandalism took place, tweeted an image of the graffiti and called it "despicable," saying "whoever is responsible should be held to account."Referring to the election...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Man and Officer identified in Baltimore death investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who died while in police custody was identified, along with an officer involved in the incident, Monday. According to police, on August 4, 2022 at about 11:15 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to a scene near Sherwood Avenue for the report of an overdose.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Amazon selects Morgan State for New Program

— Today, Morgan State University announced a new partnership with Amazon naming Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) as a new ‘Education Partner’ for the technology company’s Career Choice program. Offered in collaboration with the University’s College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS), the Career Choice program now allows Amazon hourly employees located throughout Maryland and neighboring states to select Morgan as a destination to pursue a degree or learn new skills, with pre-paid tuition covered by Amazon. Morgan is one of three Maryland universities to be designated an Amazon Career Choice institution and the first 4-year HBCU in the program’s network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mom sheds new light on Squeegee proceeds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders have long refused to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections insisting that many of them are simply struggling for survival. "They are often doing this work to put food on the table so their families can eat, to help pay bills so the lights can stay on," said Mayor Brandon Scott in November.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy