Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO