‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio
New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Why Are Antique Trucks Coming to Ulster County, New York
All my life I have been a lover of trucks. Growing up we never had one. We had jeeps and MG's and they were fun but I always wanted my own truck. For one brief moment in time, I had a Chevy Truck but sadly the boyfriend got it in the breakup.
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Is This Convincing Violinist in Fishkill Scamming Us?
It is a sight that we have been seeing a lot lately in the news and on social media. Men and women are setting up in parking lots and playing an electric violin while asking for tips. They aren't begging but are they really playing the violin? Or are they...
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, NY Celebrates 30 Years in Scares
We may be in the middle of yet another heat wave in the Hudson Valley, but fall is on our minds. Listen, I'm fine celebrating summer until the end of August but all bets are off starting September 1st. Especially because one of our favorite fall attractions will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About
One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event
Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe. Here is one of those events that will give...
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
One of the “World’s Best Gardens” Tucked Away in Millbrook, NY
The Hudson Valley has beautiful views all year round. The best time to plan a road trip through the counties would be in the summer months. There's so much to see from historical sites, breathtaking gardens, and green, rolling hills. On this mini road trip, there are also unique places to stop along the way as well.
Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend
It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
