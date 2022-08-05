ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target

Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio

New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About

One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake

Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kingston’s Biggest Party of the Year is Labor Day Weekend

It’s one of the biggest and most fun days of the year in Kingston, and it’s coming up in just a few short weeks. What am I talking about? The Hooley on the Hudson, of course. If you’re from the Hudson valley, especially the Ulster County area, you’ve probably heard of and maybe even attended the annual Hooley on the Hudson Celebration. It’s a day of fun for the entire family.
KINGSTON, NY
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

