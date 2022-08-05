Wade's RV: Extended RV SHOW Discounts

Read on okcfox.com
What to know about shopping tax-free in the metro this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - School is back in session at Penn Square Mall and area-residents are invited to take advantage of month-long deals!. With U.S inflation reaching its highest peak since 1981, some families might find they have less to spend this year on items such as school supplies and clothing.
Raising Oklahoma: Calling All Photographers to the Fair
When you think of the Oklahoma State Fair you often think of funnel cakes, music, and art. This year there's a creative art photography competition. Cody Yount with the OK County OSU Extension stopped by L.O. with budding photographer Karson Potter, to share details of this fun event. For more...
Firefighters battling large fire at manufacturing building in Chickasha
CHICKASHA (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a a large fire at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on Sunday. Officials say the fire spread to 12,000 square feet of the facility, which was being used to store hand sanitizer. The Grady County Fire Department, along with 27 trucks from other...
Del City police investigating after catalytic converter theft caught on camera
Del City, Okla. (KOKH) — Del City police are investigating after a catalytic converter theft was caught on camera Sunday afternoon. Officers say this crime is part of a rising trend across the state. Police in Del City say it only took the thieves seconds to do the job...
Man shot overnight in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Reports say the incident started out as a fight at an apartment complex at Northwest 34th Street. One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life...
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
GALLERY: Oklahoma Sooners hold football practice in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The college football season is under a month away. The Oklahoma Sooners are prepping for the season ahead under first-year head coach Brent Venebles and hit the field to practice on Monday. Monday's practice was the first after the resignation of longtime assistant coach Cale...
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office looking for leads in weekend shooting
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office looking for help identifying suspect(s) in a shooting on I-40 near the Earlsboro exit. The incident happened late Saturday night between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. Deputies said the victims were driving a white 4-door Ford pickup eastbound in the area...
Police find explosives during traffic stop in Union City
UNION CITY (KOKH) - Union City Police arrested a man in Union City with active felony warrants and an arsenal of weapons and illegal drugs. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Saturday in the 600 block of North Main. Reports say 36-year-old Heath Lowell Gates of Oklahoma City...
Father murders 3 children in northwest OKC; takes his own life police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - UPDATE: Police confirm a father murdered his three children, all under the age of 7. Officials say the incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. near NW Terrace and Treemont Lane. Reports say a worried resident called the man, who made threats over the phone. Later, a walker...
Oklahoma group awarded grant for 'fair chance' hiring efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Just Trust has awarded grant money to several organizations in Oklahoma as a part of criminal justice reform efforts. One such group in the state, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council, is using the grant to connect job seekers with criminal records to careers.
