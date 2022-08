August 5 – CSU starts it up | Nationally recognized again | Hall of Fame game shame – HR 1

It’s almost time for school to start back up, and the Poudre School District is down hundreds of necessary jobs. The Coloradoan reports the district has 225 open positions, a slight uptick from years past. A district spokeswoman couldn’t say whether the openings will impact any programs or classes, but said if the 22 teaching positions aren’t filled, the district could turn to candidates who are within a year of completing their teacher education. The district’s new schools,Timnath Middle-High School and Wellington Middle-High, have the highest number of openings as they seek educators, paraprofessional support staff, and coaches. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

