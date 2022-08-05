NYSPHSAA expanding to six classifications for several sports

Read on cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Executive hopeful about future of Salina sports complex
SALINA, N.Y. — In June, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he needed to get his aquarium proposal approved before focusing on the Salina sports complex proposal. Now, with the aquarium on its way, we’re seeing where the sports complex stands and if there will be any vote on the project soon.
Spotted Lanternfly found in CNY causing concern among Department of Agriculture officials
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A beautiful but devastating insect is now calling New York home and they have been spotted in Syracuse. Now, the race is on to keep the Spotted Lanternfly from spreading in the Central New York region. Other states have seen the damage the Spotted Lanternfly is...
Country singer, songwriter David Nail to perform at 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Country singer and songwriter David Nail will return to the New York State Fair this August for a concert on the Chevy Court stage after playing for fans at the 2011 fair. David first climbed the country charts in the early 2000s. Fairgoers might recognize hits...
Macedonian Festival is back in CNY: "Everybody leaves happy; nobody leaves hungry"
TOWN OF ONONDAGA, NY — Saturday marked day two of the 20th annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival at St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church, with plenty of Central New Yorkers coming out to experience Macedonian cuisine and traditions. People from all over the Central New York community and people from around...
AAA: Pump prices continue to drop
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $4.51. That's down 7 cents from a week ago, AAA said. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.06, down 15 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.19. The New York State average is $4.43, down 9 cents since last Monday, AAA said. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.22.
Gardening Update: Different types of hydrangeas with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features different types of hydrangeas in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
Oswego County couple arrested after NYS Police find dogs injured by porcupine quills
PARISH, N.Y. — A couple from Oswego County is facing animal cruelty charges after New York State Police say they found several dogs with porcupine quills covering parts of their bodies, including two Yellow Labs that showed signs of emaciation. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christina LaValley and 42-year-old John Paul...
