Pfizer to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4B
Pfizer nabbed a $5.4 billion deal to acquire sickle cell drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, according to an Aug. 8 press release. One of the biggest assets in the acquisition is Global Blood Therapeutics' Oxbryta, a sickle cell disease treatment that the FDA approved in November 2019. Last year, the company raked in $195 million in net sales for the pills, according to the press release.
Kaiser posts $1.3B loss in Q2
Kaiser Permanente reported lower revenues in the second quarter of this year than in the same period a year earlier, and the Oakland, Calif.-based healthcare giant ended the period with a net loss. Kaiser, which provides healthcare and health plans, reported operating revenue of $23.47 billion in the second quarter...
CVS Health to bid for $4.7B tech and home health company
Drugstore and insurance company CVS Health is looking to place a bid for home health company Signify Health, which is valued at $4.7 billion, according to Aug. 7 reporting in the Wall Street Journal. The planned bid comes after CVS executives have discussed breaking into the home health market, the...
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine rollout off to slow start
The approval of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine won't "make a real dent" in America's vaccination rate, infectious disease experts told ABC News in an Aug. 5 report. Although health experts said Novavax's vaccine could appeal to those wary of mRNA-based vaccines, such as Pfizer's and Moderna's, some predicted the protein-based vaccine wouldn't suddenly increase vaccination rates.
6 hospitals hit with credit downgrades
Credit rating downgrades for several hospitals and health systems were tied to capital expenditures and cash flow issues in recent months. The following six hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since May:. Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital — lowered in June from "Ba1" to "Ba3" (Moody's Investors Service) "The...
4 health systems on Seramount's list of top companies for executive women
Four health systems made Seramount's 2022 list of the top 75 companies for executive women. To determine the top companies for executive women, Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm and part of consulting firm EAB, sifted through more than 150 applications from companies with at least two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 U.S. employees. Researchers, based on 2021 data, examined the number of employees who have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and the number of female employees who take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. More information about the methodology is available here.
