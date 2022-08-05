Four health systems made Seramount's 2022 list of the top 75 companies for executive women. To determine the top companies for executive women, Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm and part of consulting firm EAB, sifted through more than 150 applications from companies with at least two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 U.S. employees. Researchers, based on 2021 data, examined the number of employees who have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and the number of female employees who take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. More information about the methodology is available here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO