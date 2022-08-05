Read on newschannel20.com
New head coach and quarterback for SHS discuss the upcoming season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield senators not only have a new head coach but also a new starting quarterback. Coach Jon Hebb has taken over the program after former head coach Roy gully stepped away from the program after the 2021 season. Hebb was the former offensive coordinator...
Assumption honors students killed in crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Central A&M students killed in a crash last month are being honored in Assumption. A new resolution was approved on Wednesday to proclaim December 25 as Keegan Virden Day and April 27 as Conner Rowcliff Day. Rowcliff and Virden died on July 12 in...
Williamsville booster club holds back to school clothes sale
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — On Sunday, the Williamsville Sports Booster Club held its annual clothing sale. The theme of the sale was back to school. The money raised from the sale goes back to the school to provide for the Williamsville students. "We have a big turn out every...
ALPLM back to school bash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidental Libary and Museum (ALPLM) hosted its annual back-to-school bash. The event featured learning opportunities for parents to prepare their students to get back in the classroom. There were more than 30 local organizations at the back-to-school bash. Organizers say the...
Free haircuts for school-age kids
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Spa and Cosmetology Arts is offering free haircuts for all school-age kids. It starts on Monday, August 8, and goes to August 13. Monday, August 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday,...
LLCC and Memorial Health offer apprenticeship program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) and Memorial Health are offering apprenticeship programs, which start in late August, for students to learn how to become sterile processing technicians. The paid apprenticeship program will be for one year offered to students enrolled in the 16-week central sterile...
Comer Cox Celebration in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Friday, local organizations took some time to get to know people in the community at Comer Cox Park. The Comer Cox Celebration featured information booths for organizations like Memorial Health, The Youth Service Bureau and Central Counties Health Centers. There will be games, food,...
Investigating sewers in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Office of Public Works is investigating sewers in the northeast part of Springfield. Starting this week, representatives will be evaluating the condition of sanitary and storm sewer manholes. The pilot area being investigated is Sangamon Avenue on the north, 22nd Street on the...
Traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WLDS) — What started out as a traffic stop on Sunday night in Jacksonville turned into a high-speed chase involving several police cruisers, according to our WLDS media partner. The incident started at 7:30 p.m., when a Jacksonville officer pulled over a pickup truck near the intersection...
Building collapses during bridal shower
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, a building in downtown Litchfield collapsed. The fire department was originally called to the scene for a reported building explosion at a building in the 300 block of North State Street. According to Litchfield Mayor Steve Dougherty, a bridal shower was taking place...
Car lovers come together at Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Car lovers from all over joined together on Friday and Saturday for the Powerlight Abe Lincoln Car Show. Almost 300 classic cars, both old and new, gathered near Knights Action Park with the owners hoping to win a prized trophy. The organizers of the car...
Contractors needed for home rehabilitation projects
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is inviting contractors to apply for hundreds of home rehabilitation projects as part of a multi-million-dollar neighborhood initiative. Since the program first launched in May, more than 500 applications have been submitted. The city aims to rehab 150-300 homes over the...
