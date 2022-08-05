CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Azteca Mexican Grill

Read on okcfox.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
What's Going On: Bike's & Brews and Yoga In The Park
Before the kids head back to class, why not close out summer with a bang?. Check out some great things to do with the kids in the metro and beyond, it's What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Calling All Photographers to the Fair
When you think of the Oklahoma State Fair you often think of funnel cakes, music, and art. This year there's a creative art photography competition. Cody Yount with the OK County OSU Extension stopped by L.O. with budding photographer Karson Potter, to share details of this fun event. For more...
News On 6
'Tulsa King' Cast, Crew Shoot Scene In Oklahoma City Metro
The cast and crew of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone have been shooting scenes all over the Oklahoma City metro recently. News 9 caught up with crews in July as they were filming at the Dustbowl in Midtown. The series will release for streaming on Paramount Plus November 13th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Pure joy: Oklahoma City retirement center enjoys slip and slide
You’re only as young as you feel, and this group felt like kids again Thursday.
city-sentinel.com
“Scissortail Park Takes Flight” event celebrates Oklahoma City’s Core to Shore vision
OKLAHOMA CITY – The new southernmost section of Scissortail Park, a MAPS 3 project, will open to the public on Friday, September 23, and will connect to the north end of the Park via the Skydance Bridge. A weekend of free activities are planned to celebrate the completion of...
RELATED PEOPLE
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
“She is wasting away in front of our eyes,” Teen on the road to recovery after rare diagnosis
A teen is on the road to recovery and getting ready to start her senior year after battling a mysterious illness her family was afraid would take her life.
The ‘Oklahoma Highland Gathering’ Scottish Festival Returns This Fall to Choctaw, OK.
Get ready, the annual 'Oklahoma Highland Gathering' is returning this fall to Choctaw Creek Park. Everyone is invited and welcomed to attend the annual Sooner State Scottish festival. It's a 3-day event filled with all kinds of incredible food, vendors, live entertainment, and traditional Scottish games, dance, and traditions. The...
OKC VeloCity
Q&A with Jody McAnally, OKC Farmers Public Market
VeloCityOKC: Looking back at the beginning, what about the OKC Farmers Public Market space caught your eye? Where did the dream to revitalize it come from?. Well, I would say it was not really on our radar to purchase this property. In the beginning, my husband Burt and I used to own apartment complexes and had a lot of rental units around town. We were out with our realtor who was showing us an apartment complex for sale. My husband promoted boxing at the time and the realtor asked Burt how it was going, and he said, “It sure would be nice to have a good venue.” So, after we looked at the apartment complex, the realtor goes, “Well, have you ever been to the Oklahoma City Farmer's Market?” We said, “Yes, but it won't work because there's too many stanchions.” Then he asked if we’d ever been up to the second floor. We hadn’t as it was blocked off, but we realized he may know something that we didn’t. At that time that whole space was filled with antique shops, and they were just all cobbled together. We went up on the mezzanine and we looked down, and I said, “Oh my gosh, this is a clear span space.” My husband saw boxing and I saw weddings, reunions, art shows, sporting events, concerts and fundraisers that we could host. We thought about it for a while, but we couldn’t help but to fall in love with that beautiful art deco, colonial revival building. She’s so beautiful. It took a little bit and then we finally decided that we were going to bite the bullet and do it. Our original thought just to buy the main building but right before we closed, we ended up buying the rest of the property. We thought it was silly to have almost six acres downtown and not buy it. Anyway, that's how it started.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Church gives out free school supplies in Yukon
Hundreds of families lined up in Yukon to receive free school supplies.
KFOR
Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
okcfox.com
Firefighters battling large fire at manufacturing building in Chickasha
CHICKASHA (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a a large fire at a manufacturing building in Chickasha on Sunday. Officials say the fire spread to 12,000 square feet of the facility, which was being used to store hand sanitizer. The Grady County Fire Department, along with 27 trucks from other...
okcfox.com
Man shot overnight in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Reports say the incident started out as a fight at an apartment complex at Northwest 34th Street. One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Comments / 0