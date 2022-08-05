ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austinites largely in favor of updated design for pedestrian and bicycle bride over Lady Bird Lake

By Antoinette Odom
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago
fox7austin.com

New pedestrian, bicycle bridge over Lady Bird Lake to be completed by 2026

AUSTIN, Texas - After collecting survey responses and opinions from Austin residents, a plan for a new pedestrian bridge over Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam is moving forward. Austin Public Works, Austin Transportation and Austin Parks and Recreation are all teaming up to plan, design, and construct the new...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos

Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
DC News Now

Some cities repel rain, while others attract it, study finds

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Low water levels close boat docks at Jones Brothers Park

JONESTOWN, Texas - As the drought continues, water levels at local lakes continue to drop. At Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown, all boat docks are closed because the shoreline isn't safe. Only Boat Ramp No. 3 is open. Not a lot of people were at the lake Sunday afternoon. "It’s...
JONESTOWN, TX
travelawaits.com

17 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas, the capital of the great state of Texas, and home to the mantra, “Keep Austin Weird,” should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. One visit to this fun and quirky city and you will quickly understand why so many people are drawn to it. Austin has a thriving music scene, great food, fabulous outdoor activities, and more. All of this ensures that there are things to do in Austin for all age groups and interests.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open or coming soon in Pflugerville

Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
ktswblog.net

Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen

Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz coming to Austin, Tx

The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Austin, Tx from September 16, 2022 to September 18, 2022!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the...
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!

