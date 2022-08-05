Austinites largely in favor of updated design for pedestrian and bicycle bride over Lady Bird Lake

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
$1.2M Glass and Steel House in Austin Is a Perfectly Private Sanctuary
When someone tells you something isn’t possible, it can serve as inspiration and motivation. A house built using only glass and steel in Austin, TX, is the result of folks telling architect John Allen it just wasn’t possible. “A lot of people told him the lot he was...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
fox7austin.com
New pedestrian, bicycle bridge over Lady Bird Lake to be completed by 2026
AUSTIN, Texas - After collecting survey responses and opinions from Austin residents, a plan for a new pedestrian bridge over Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam is moving forward. Austin Public Works, Austin Transportation and Austin Parks and Recreation are all teaming up to plan, design, and construct the new...
$60M senior living community under development in San Marcos
The 275,000-square-foot project is expected to take two years to finish.
Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos
Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
Austin faces crossing guard shortage, needs 55 spots filled before school starts
Beatrice Bailey reminds the crossing guards they're providing life lessons one step at a time.
Some cities repel rain, while others attract it, study finds
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
fox7austin.com
Low water levels close boat docks at Jones Brothers Park
JONESTOWN, Texas - As the drought continues, water levels at local lakes continue to drop. At Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown, all boat docks are closed because the shoreline isn't safe. Only Boat Ramp No. 3 is open. Not a lot of people were at the lake Sunday afternoon. "It’s...
travelawaits.com
17 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas, the capital of the great state of Texas, and home to the mantra, “Keep Austin Weird,” should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. One visit to this fun and quirky city and you will quickly understand why so many people are drawn to it. Austin has a thriving music scene, great food, fabulous outdoor activities, and more. All of this ensures that there are things to do in Austin for all age groups and interests.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
CBS Austin
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
Texas rescuers find body amid search for person who fell off steep cliff
The cliff is one of the highest points in the city.
Austin is the US city with third-highest rent increase, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — At 19.6%, Austin had the third-highest rent increase year over year in the country, according to June housing data from Realtor.com. Miami took the top spot with a 37.4% increase, and Orlando took second with a 23.9% increase. San Diego closely followed Austin with a 19.1% increase.
5 new businesses now open or coming soon in Pflugerville
Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
macaronikid.com
Monster Truckz coming to Austin, Tx
The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Austin, Tx from September 16, 2022 to September 18, 2022!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the...
austinot.com
Horseback Riding in Austin: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
Smoke Rider Fire near Dripping Springs displaces shelter animals
While shelter staff rushed to put all of its shelter animals into carriers, its general manager called Stay 'N' Play Pet Ranch. Its manager welcomed the evacuees with no hesitation.
mycanyonlake.com
Firefighters Hoping for 100% Containment of 1,210-Acre Smoke Rider Fire by Sunday
Blanco County’s Office of Emergency Management said a thunderstorm Saturday brought much-needed moisture to some but not all parts of the 1,210-acre Smoke Rider Fire, and lightning slowed operations. “Overall, crews worked really hard today to bring the containment of the Smoke Rider Fire up to 90%,” officials said...
