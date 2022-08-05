ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Triumphant In 360 Knoxville Nationals Opener!

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
sprintcarandmidget.com

Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday‘s...
KNOXVILLE, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Hafertepe Jr. Leads 'Mr. Sprint Car' Standings

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A strong 360 Nationals has propelled Sam Hafertepe Jr. to the fore in the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into Sunday’s Xtream Powered by Mediacom Capitani Classic Presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Points are...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kicdam.com

J.D. Anderson of Johnston wins Northwest Am

Spencer, IA (KICD)–The winner of the 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament has some local ties. J.D. Anderson of Johnston tell KICD News that he is a Pocahontas native and that the weather over the weekend made the course play a bit different. Anderson is a good...
JOHNSTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Iowa State
Knoxville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Missouri State
Daily Iowan

Photos: Old Settlers Days Rodeo in Maxwell

The Wright Company hosted a rodeo as part of Old Settlers Days in Maxwell, Iowa, on Saturday. Maxwell began hosting Old Settlers Days in the late 1800s and it has since become a tradition to hold the event in early August. The rodeo played host to several different events, including...
MAXWELL, IA
WHO 13

Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville Raceway#Great Southern Bank#Time Trials#Feature
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale

A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Storms cause damage around Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash

(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Valle Drive-In reopens with some humor after extensive tornado damage

NEWTON, Iowa — The Valle Drive-In movie theater will finally be reopening it’s gates after months of rebuilding. The drive-in was unable to open on it’s normal date due to tornado damage back in March. The tornado, with estimated speeds of up to 170 miles per hour, caused damage to the concession stand, the sign, […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

New program provides former inmates with a second chance at life

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a labor workforce problem in the state with more jobs available than people who are unemployed. One metro couple plans to spend their retirement addressing that issue and another – men and women who are released from prison only to go right back in. “Guys were coming back in […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday

A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

2 multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-80 traffic Friday morning

IOWA — A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people. The Iowa State Patrol says they were called out at 6:46 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile mark 112 – that’s […]
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy