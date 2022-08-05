Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Triumphant In 360 Knoxville Nationals Opener!

Read on speedwaydigest.com
Brian Brown Dominates Night 2 of the 360 Knoxville Nationals!
Getting the lead at the start and never looking back, Brian Brown rocketed the Casey’s General Store/FVP No. 21 into Victory Lane on Mid-Am Qualifying Night of the 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. Brown’s 18th career win in the 360 division at the Knoxville...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday‘s...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Hafertepe Jr. Leads 'Mr. Sprint Car' Standings
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A strong 360 Nationals has propelled Sam Hafertepe Jr. to the fore in the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into Sunday’s Xtream Powered by Mediacom Capitani Classic Presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Points are...
kicdam.com
J.D. Anderson of Johnston wins Northwest Am
Spencer, IA (KICD)–The winner of the 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament has some local ties. J.D. Anderson of Johnston tell KICD News that he is a Pocahontas native and that the weather over the weekend made the course play a bit different. Anderson is a good...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Old Settlers Days Rodeo in Maxwell
The Wright Company hosted a rodeo as part of Old Settlers Days in Maxwell, Iowa, on Saturday. Maxwell began hosting Old Settlers Days in the late 1800s and it has since become a tradition to hold the event in early August. The rodeo played host to several different events, including...
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
KCCI.com
Nevada man charged with child endangerment after police chase in Iowa
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Nevada man is facing numerous charges after an overnight police chase in Iowa. Police say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling, of Sparks, Nevada, didn't stop for officers in Waukee. With children in the car, police say Boehling was driving 84 mph in a 70 mph zone.
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Storms cause damage around Des Moines area
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
Valle Drive-In reopens with some humor after extensive tornado damage
NEWTON, Iowa — The Valle Drive-In movie theater will finally be reopening it’s gates after months of rebuilding. The drive-in was unable to open on it’s normal date due to tornado damage back in March. The tornado, with estimated speeds of up to 170 miles per hour, caused damage to the concession stand, the sign, […]
New program provides former inmates with a second chance at life
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a labor workforce problem in the state with more jobs available than people who are unemployed. One metro couple plans to spend their retirement addressing that issue and another – men and women who are released from prison only to go right back in. “Guys were coming back in […]
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
2 multi-vehicle crashes snarl I-80 traffic Friday morning
IOWA — A seven-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Dallas County was shutdown for hours on Friday morning after two multi-vehicle accidents that seriously injured two people. The Iowa State Patrol says they were called out at 6:46 a.m. to a four-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile mark 112 – that’s […]
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
