SF Indian Restaurant Opens in Austin With Loaded Naans and Burritos

If you’ve lived in San Francisco for any measurable amount of time, then there’s a good chance you’ve eaten at Souvla or, at the very least, had someone tell you that you should. Since launching in 2014, the fast-casual mini-chain has staked out space in some of the city’s most popular dining neighborhoods — NoPa, Hayes Valley, the Mission, and the Marina — becoming, in the words of founder and CEO Charles Bililies, almost like a utility for busy tech workers on the hunt for a fast, fresh, and relatively affordable meal. “It’s become a part of the cultural fabric of the city in a way I couldn’t have expected,” Bililies says.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO