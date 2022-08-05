SF Indian Restaurant Opens in Austin With Loaded Naans and Burritos

Read on austin.eater.com
Eater
Fast-Casual Greek Sensation Souvla Swings Into the Dogpatch With a New Meze Menu
If you’ve lived in San Francisco for any measurable amount of time, then there’s a good chance you’ve eaten at Souvla or, at the very least, had someone tell you that you should. Since launching in 2014, the fast-casual mini-chain has staked out space in some of the city’s most popular dining neighborhoods — NoPa, Hayes Valley, the Mission, and the Marina — becoming, in the words of founder and CEO Charles Bililies, almost like a utility for busy tech workers on the hunt for a fast, fresh, and relatively affordable meal. “It’s become a part of the cultural fabric of the city in a way I couldn’t have expected,” Bililies says.
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 years
The popular San Francisco cafe, which is well-known for its burgers, traditional diner meals, and late-night snacks, abruptly announced its closure on Monday. After 20 years, the well-known Bay Area diner that is partially owned by Mike Dirnt of Green Day is closing.
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
Eater
Longtime Chez Panisse Employee and Former Part Owner Jerry Budrick Dies at 78
Jerry Budrick — restaurateur, business owner, and opening waiter (and later maitre d’ and part owner) of Chez Panisse — died July 24 at age 78, after battling esophageal cancer, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Budrick was a well-known presence in the dining room of the Berkeley institution, the paper reports, with owner Alice Waters writing of the “notorious” waiter in her book “Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook.” She described him as a person who “exuded an air of sophistication, but he could also be very funny, making jokes with customers and the other waiters and the cooks.”
SFGate
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Eater
Turns Out Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe Actually Can Fail
Early on Monday, August 8, fans of longtime Emeryville cafe and diner noticed Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe had closed — which, given the name, confused stalwart fans. The business posted on Facebook and Instagram not long after expected opening hours that, after 20 years in operation, the owners have decided to call it quits. No specific reason was given upon announcement.
sfstandard.com
After Stints at Atelier Crenn, French Laundry, Taksim’s Chef Crafts Mediterranean Menu With Turkish Flare
Taksim’s Lokma mocktail ($11) tastes like you’re drinking the sap of an iced cold pine tree. The ingredients listed in the concoction include cucumber, basil leaves, lime, agave, apple juice and soda water. Nothing in that combination accounts for the piny taste. But Chef Daniel Gribble says that the kitchen is using mastic gum in the raki palace pudding ($13).
musicinsf.com
Day One of Outside Lands 2022
Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year
If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.
NBC San Diego
Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore
It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
NBC Bay Area
Car Crashes Into San Leandro Furniture Store
No injuries were reported after a car smashed into a furniture store in the East Bay. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Dupree's Furniture on East 14th Street, near Castro and Sybil streets. Only the driver was involved in the crash, according to police. A...
The Bold Italic
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival
Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
