Healthcare organizations have long used clinical data to help gauge patient safety, analyzing key information such as infection rates, mortality rates, and adverse event data. When organizations look at the drivers behind these and other clinical outcomes, they tend to focus on processes, protocols, and resources. Do we follow infection prevention measures? Do we have processes to confirm the correct surgical site? Do we offer the appropriate training and have the right workforce in place? Although these factors can influence outcomes, a work setting’s culture can also play a significant role—and until recently, this has been largely overlooked.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO