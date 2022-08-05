Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
The big disconnect: How patients really want to engage with their providers
The burgeoning use of mobile applications, wearable devices and online services over the past decade has put consumers in the driver’s seat. Nearly 9 in 10 Americans own a smartphone, and they’re comfortable using it not only to communicate, but also to shop, bank, work and even research their health conditions.
Not always mild: What physicians are seeing among monkeypox patients
While the hospitalization and death rate for monkeypox are very low, some physicians are surprised by the severe pain symptoms are causing infected patients. "The biggest misconception is that this is always a mild disease," Jason Zucker, MD, an infectious diseases specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, said during an Aug. 5 call with reporters.
Integrating Clinical and Cultural Data: A New Frontier for Performance Improvement
Healthcare organizations have long used clinical data to help gauge patient safety, analyzing key information such as infection rates, mortality rates, and adverse event data. When organizations look at the drivers behind these and other clinical outcomes, they tend to focus on processes, protocols, and resources. Do we follow infection prevention measures? Do we have processes to confirm the correct surgical site? Do we offer the appropriate training and have the right workforce in place? Although these factors can influence outcomes, a work setting’s culture can also play a significant role—and until recently, this has been largely overlooked.
83 hospital benchmarks | 2022
Much has changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but hospitals must remain laser-focused on care quality and costs, using benchmarking to determine top priorities for improvement. Becker's has collected benchmarks related to some of the most important day-to-day areas hospital executives oversee: finance, patient experience and care quality. Finance. Key ratios.
MarinHealth goes live with Epic EHR system
Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center's new EHR system called APeX went live at the health system Aug. 8. The new system, which was implemented in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, allows patients to have digital access to all their health information through Epic Systems' patient portal, according to an Aug. 8 press release.
How social media is shaking up hospital marketing
From clinical healthcare to public health campaigns, chief marketing officers are using social media to find meaning in data gathered from social channels to support and engage their patients beyond their health systems' walls. Here, three health system marketing leaders share how social media has shaken up the healthcare marketing...
100K naloxone doses ease national shortage
To combat the opioid epidemic, nonprofit Remedy Alliance bought 100,000 doses of naloxone, a drug that's used to reverse opioid overdoses, and community groups have already ordered 43,000 doses, according to The Washington Post. Because states don't have enough of the opioid overdose antidote, Remedy Alliance negotiates with naloxone manufacturers...
University Hospitals appoints chief physician executive
Cleveland-based University Hospitals appointed Scott Sasser, MD, chief physician executive and president, effective Aug. 1. Dr. Sasser previously worked at Prisma Health in South Carolina, where he was the CEO of Prisma Health Medical Group, according to an Aug. 5 press release. At University Hospitals, he will be a part...
Temple Health and partners to buy hospital from Tower Health
Three nonprofit hospitals have partnered to purchase Philadelphia-based Chestnut Hill Hospital, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Aug. 8. Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Meadowbrook, Pa.-based Redeemer Health and Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System agreed to acquire the hospital owned by West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health. Temple would own 60 percent of the hospital, while the other two partners would each own 20 percent.
Eli Lilly to seek growth opportunities outside of Indiana following abortion ban
Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly, one of Indiana's largest employers, said it plans to seek growth opportunities outside of Indiana following the signing of an abortion ban bill, FOX59 reported on Aug. 6. The company has been headquartered in Indiana for 145 years but said in a statement that it is...
Tricare to require copayments for troop telehealth appointments
Tricare, the healthcare program for the U.S. military, is bringing back copayments for telehealth care after a two-year hiatus, according to reporting in Task and Purpose Purpose. Tricare has not announced an official date for when copayments will return. However, it updated the Federal Register of the policy change in...
What Amazon pays data scientists, engineers and more
Amazon pays data scientists $97,000 to $169,000 per year based on experience and other factors, according to Payscale.com. When hospitals and health systems recruit IT talent, they often compete with big tech companies like Amazon. Here are the mean average salaries Amazon pays 10 IT positions:. 1. Senior solutions architect:...
VA Oracle Cerner EHR suffers 3-hour outage from corrupted patient database
The Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Cerner EHR system suffered a three-hour outage on Aug. 4 resulting in downtime and delays to VA patient databases, FedScoop reported Aug. 5. VA spokesperson Terrence Hayes said, "VA experienced a system outage of its electronic health record system on August 4, 2022, which...
UPMC provided $1.5B in community benefits in a year
UPMC provided $1.5 billion in community benefits during the fiscal year 2021, calculated according to IRS guidelines, according to an Aug. 8 press release from the health system. According to the UPMC Community Benefits Report, the system's annual total economic impact was $46 billion, a number that nearly doubled from...
Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Encourage staff cycle counting on high turn items
As the healthcare industry remains a dynamic environment, many health systems will likely be looking for opportunities for any additional cost savings. There are several long-term changes facilities can undergo in order to see significant cost savings, such as implementing a logical unit of measure system, leveraging an inventory management technology, or maximizing freight management. However, these may not be practical or feasible in the short term. But looking within your current supply chain model may uncover some hidden inefficiencies. Here is one tip to improve efficiency within your inventory management process.
Sanford Health pays $25K for violating telemedicine claims
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, Sanford Clinic and Sanford Medical Center agreed to pay a $25,842 settlement for allegedly submitting claims for telemedicine services that did not meet applicable requirements. The HHS Office of Inspector General alleged that Sanford submitted claims to Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and the Health Resources and...
Amid outbreak, US has slim access to monkeypox treatment
The nation's only drug to treat monkeypox is wrapped up in red tape, The New York Times reported Aug. 6. There's enough supply of tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to treat 1.7 million people, according to NPR, but the FDA has only approved it for smallpox, not monkeypox. On Aug. 3, the CDC altered the drug's profile by marking it as an "investigational drug," meaning physicians can prescribe Tpoxx to people infected with monkeypox, but only after enrolling in the clinical trial and a lengthy paperwork process.
Pfizer to acquire Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4B
Pfizer nabbed a $5.4 billion deal to acquire sickle cell drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, according to an Aug. 8 press release. One of the biggest assets in the acquisition is Global Blood Therapeutics' Oxbryta, a sickle cell disease treatment that the FDA approved in November 2019. Last year, the company raked in $195 million in net sales for the pills, according to the press release.
US should assume wider spread of monkeypox, says Dr. Scott Gottlieb: 3 updates
Health experts say the U.S. should cast a wider net with monkeypox testing to contain the outbreak, which has now grown to more than 7,500 cases. Federal health officials have said the CDC has capacity to conduct about 80,000 tests per week. The U.S. is currently conducting about 8,000. "They...
4 cancer research programs receiving funding over $5M
Here are four cancer research donations and grants over $5 million that Becker's has covered since June 15:. 1. The University of Virginia Cancer Center received gifts totaling $5.75 million from anonymous donors to speed the development of new treatments for rare blood cancers, according to an Aug. 4 press release from the university.
