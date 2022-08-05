Daniel Augusto, of Holyoke, arrested on federal charges related to stockpiling unregistered machine guns

Read on www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Related
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
Alleged Springfield drug traffickers found ‘not dangerous,’ judge sets bail
SPRINGFIELD - A judge denied prosecutors’ request to find a pair of alleged drug traffickers “dangerous” one week after a raid in the city’s Pine Point neighborhood by a State Police task force. Instead, District Court Judge Robert T. Santaniello set bail for Ernest Fickling at...
wamc.org
New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes.
It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
Springfield man arrested for illegal firearm, drugs seized in fanny pack
A man from Springfield was arrested Thursday following an illegal firearms and drugs investigation by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads guilty in case involving drug sale near elementary school
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine near an elementary school. Francisco Garcia-Pontier, 29, of Carlton Street, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court. During the proceeding, he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to...
Springfield murder suspect turns himself in to police
The man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the town of Bennington turned himself into police on Monday. Raul Cardona was wanted on the charge of Murder in the Second Degree.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men who possessed ghost gun sentenced to prison on drug and firearm charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that two Massachusetts men were sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to each serve three years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to possessing a ghost gun and drug and firearms charges following their arrests by the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force in 2021.
PD: Suspect takes 3 packages from West Springfield home
West Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of stealing packages from a home Saturday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Holyoke man arrested after more than 40 machine guns seized
Daniel Augusto of Holyoke allegedly illegally possessed more than 40 machine guns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers.
How to prevent purchasing counterfeit pills and drugs online
An educational event is being held at the Ludlow High School to help prevent accidental poisoning from counterfeit pills and drugs.
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 65 people within nearly 2 months
The police in Ludlow made 65 arrests, including 14 domestic assault-related arrests, within 58 days.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield
The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...
Jury selection slated to begin Monday in trial of Antonio Lucas, Worcester man charged with murder in killing of Cleucilene Alves da Silva
Jury selection in the trial of Antonio Lucas, who is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cleucilene Alves da Silva, is expected to begin Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Lucas is expected to represent himself in the trial, court documents show. The Worcester man told police at the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged with home invasion in motel robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A New Britain man faces felony charges after police say he was involved in the robbery of a man in April at a Southington motel. Police said the suspects knocked on the victim’s door April 14 around 10 p.m. at the Motel 6 at 625 Queen St., before pushing their way through when the victim partially opened the door. The men, police said, threatened the victim, saying they had a gun, and went through his pockets.
MilitaryTimes
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0