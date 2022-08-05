Daniel Augusto, of Holyoke, arrested on federal charges related to stockpiling unregistered machine guns

SOUTHINGTON – A New Britain man faces felony charges after police say he was involved in the robbery of a man in April at a Southington motel. Police said the suspects knocked on the victim’s door April 14 around 10 p.m. at the Motel 6 at 625 Queen St., before pushing their way through when the victim partially opened the door. The men, police said, threatened the victim, saying they had a gun, and went through his pockets.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO