Big Money On The Line For Macon Speedway Saturday Night

Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Central Illinois Proud
Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup for 2023 with no new additions
Illinois basketball is bringing in quite the recruiting class for 2022. This group of players will be the foundation for a successful run in Champaign. But some Illini fans have pointed out the fact Illinois has failed to land a recruit for the class of 2023. This is something that...
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington’s Isaiah Whitaker soars for world pole vaulting record
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 14-year-old Isaiah Whitaker is going to have a heck of a story to write about what he did this summer. Whitaker went where no teenager has gone before Thursday at the AAU Junior Olympics in North Carolina, Whitaker broke the world record for a 14-year-old in the pole vault, soaring a remarkable 16 feet, 2 inches as a 14-year-old.
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
Villa Grove under boil order
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order. City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially […]
WAND TV
City adopts Keegan Virden Day, Connor Rowcliff Day
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Assumption will honor two teens killed in a crash. On August 3, the city leaders voted to proclaim April 27 Connor Rowcliff Day and December 25 Keegan Virden Day. The teens died in a crash on July 12 at the intersection of US-51...
Building collapses on 20 people at Illinois bridal shower
Police are still investigating a building that collapsed in Litchfield Saturday which trapped 20 people and injured several women and children.
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
WAND TV
Need a job? Go to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Need a job? Macon County has plenty of open positions. More than 2,00…
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Fire Respond To Saturday Morning Blaze
One person suffered minor injuries in a structure fire in Taylorville Saturday morning. Taylorville Fire responded to a possible structure fire at 1 AM and found heavy fire from an attic coming from the rear of the house. The Fire Department attacked the fire from the rear but was unable to get inside due to a roof collapse. Tankers from Morrisonville/Palmer Fire and Owaneco helped provide water and manpower with Stonington fire providing coverage while other units continued to work.
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices
SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
spotonillinois.com
Vermilion County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 13
There are four junior tennis players from Champaign ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Sohum Gurrapu is the top ranked boy in the category...
WCIA
Bobcat sightings in Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
nprillinois.org
Springfield Star Party planned to view Perseid Meteor Shower
The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak in the next several days. And a special Star Party viewing opportunity will be offered at Lincoln Memorial Garden in Springfield. The event is Friday August 12 from 8:30 until 10 p.m. It’s hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield Astronomy-Physics Program, Lincoln Memorial Garden and the Sangamon Astronomical Society.
Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Speedway Digest
