Read on www.blackhillsfox.com
Related
KEVN
Newell woman sentenced for drug distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Newell woman is sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance. Kimberly Rich, 56, knowingly and intentionally distributed a mixture of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice. The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota...
KEVN
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
Rapid City, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The...
KEVN
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
KEVN
Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) -“The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride. For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Sturgis Rally bikers get clean, courtesy of ministry
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Free is not often a word you hear at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but that is not the case with the Free Bike Wash Ministry that offers, yes you guessed it, free motorcycle washes. The ministry has been coming to the rally for the past 26...
KEVN
BHSU Scholarship Gala raises record amount for academic scholarships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over $155,000 was raised for academic scholarships at Black Hills State University during the Scholarship Gala. This event was hosted by University Advancement with 177 people attending. According to BHSU, it is the second-highest amount raised in the annual event’s history. “It truly was...
KEVN
Back to Hot and Dry Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a nice break from the heat this past weekend, the hot and dry weather pattern returns as a ridge of high pressure aloft rebuilds over the northern plains. Temperatures will be above normal all week, with the hottest days being Thursday and Friday. Late...
KEVN
Very Hot This Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation the next 3-4 days. Temperature are going to be quite hot this week along with very sunny skies. Highs will be well into the 90s for Rapid City each day and close to 100 for the South Dakota plains. Our next chance of rain won’t be until the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
‘Krush’ makes it to the Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
KEVN
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis rally revs up, so does Harley-Davidson in downtown Sturgis. The Brawl consists of stunt performers putting on a show for people to watch while walking through the rally. This group consists of Harley-Davidson stunt riders that perform at special events and rallies coast-to-coast. The owner of one of the groups that participated in the event says it’s an experience that people should check out, especially with all the preparation work that ensures nobody gets hurt.
KEVN
With wildfires comes smoke safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the drier temperatures’ wildfires become easier to ignite. With wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says that there are precautions that people should take to make sure that they stay safe.
KEVN
The chance for rain looks to stick around until Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Looks like we could be seeing some rain this evening as some showers move into our area over the next few hours. Lows look like they are going to fall into the 50s in most places while others could see temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. There is a chance for some thunderstorms early on, however the chance for showers will stick around until later Sunday morning. Sunday we could see highs in the 70s to 80s. Monday we look to clear out and climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Thursday looks to be the hottest day this upcoming week with highs in the upper 90s. Friday we will look to start cooling down as we head into next weekend.
Comments / 0