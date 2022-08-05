Developer of East Mariner pipeline pleads no contest in pollution cases

Read on www.pennlive.com
Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website
Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
Pennsylvania ranked among the top 20 best states for businesses: study | Today in Pa. LITE
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis books a Pittsburgh appearance for Doug Mastriano
Sen. Doug Mastriano has booked a Republican A-lister to help boost his campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has committed, the Mastriano campaign announced Monday, to an Aug. 19 appearance with Mastriano in Pittsburgh. It’s part of a series of swing state rallies being organized ahead of the mid-term elections by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point Action, with other DeSantis stops scheduled for Arizona and Ohio.
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Tell your state representative to vote against bills that criminalize safe drivers | PennLive letters
SB 419 and HB 606, which would allow municipal police to use radar and LIDAR, are not what they seem. The bills permit under posted speed limits and tickets barely above them. The state is supposed to be posting speed limits at the 85th percentile speed of roads, but that seldom happens.
Pennsylvania man breaks skydiving record for charity
The sky isn’t the limit for this guy. A man from Pennsylvania broke a state skydiving record the other day all in the name of charity. SIMILAR STORIES: Did they break the record? Watch Central Pa. company attempt the world’s largest flip cup game: video. Fox 29 reports...
What can parents, students expect as Pa. faces second full school year of COVID-19?
The vaccination rate among Pennsylvania school children is well below what most doctors would like to see. Moreover, COVID-19 cases remain plentiful in Pennsylvania and much of the country, with cases expected to rise again come fall and winter. Still, the school closings and remote learning of the recent past...
School opening plans; Santana show; Penn State media days: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 90; Low: 73. Partly sunny. COVID & school: The coronavirus is still around, but closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania schools prepare to open. Fatal fire: Ten people, including children and grandchildren of one of the responding firefighters, died in a house fire...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Doug Mastriano to appear for questioning by House Jan. 6 panel Tuesday, but it may be short
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano will dial-in Tuesday morning for a scheduled on-line deposition before the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. But he may not be staying on the line very long, his lawyer says. Attorney Timothy Parlatore says without...
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters
Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
Pa. health officials urge parents to stay up to date on school immunizations
Pennsylvania officials are reminding parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as the school year begins. Students have a five-day window at the beginning of each school year to get vaccinated for a number of diseases. In a Capitol news conference on Monday, the state’s Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson urged parents to schedule any remaining required vaccines as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
Police looking for Pa. man connected to arson at house with more than 150 gallons of gasoline
A West Philadelphia house was found vacant with 150 gallons of gasoline inside last week. Now police are looking for the son of the homeowners, believing he is connected to a fire that occurred at the house hours after the gasoline was removed. Officials discovered the gasoline at the home...
GOP seeking power over elections in swing states
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.
A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
