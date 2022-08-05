Tafoya Continues Usac/Cra Season Saturday at Santa Maria

Read on speedwaydigest.com
Related
Local Boxer Becomes Golden Gloves State Champion
ATASCADERO — The California State Golden Gloves has a new champion, and he hails from Atascadero. On July 23 and 24 at McLane High School in Fresno, local boxer JJ Subia competed in the amateur boxing competition and beat out both the Northern and Southern California champions in the 125-pound weight class, becoming the California State Champion.
California Mid-State Fair Wraps Up With Country Rodeo
PASO ROBLES — The final weekend of the California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) wrapped up with the CMSF Rodeo Finals and then with the action-packed Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross show. On Saturday, local cowboys and cowgirls competed in the Country Rodeo, with the finalists moving on to the CMSF...
Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike
Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo Police reported a motor vehicle collision on Saturday night. According to the police department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Pacific and Beach at about 9:30 p.m. The area of [..]
Pismo Beach holds its Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves
Pismo Beach holds its Art in the Park at Dinosaur Beach. The post Pismo Beach holds its Art in the Park at Dinosaur Caves appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Brass Bear Is Opening an Uptown Branch
••• N. spotted a notice that Funk Zone favorite Brass Bear Brewing is taking over Café Stella (on Las Positas, between Gelson’s and the Santa Barbara Golf Club). Someone at Brass Bear told me the space will be used as a second location and for events. And apparently Stella Mare, on Los Patos Way, isn’t going anywhere.
Santa Barbara Independent
Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos
Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The secret is out when it comes to the free mercado and fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara. The church located on the 200 block of N. Nopal St. near Milpas and Montecito Streets has become a popular stop during Old Spanish Days. It is known for tamales made The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Foresters Win Third Consecutive NBC World Series Title
An incredible run of championship baseball added another chapter. For the third consecutive season the Santa Barbara Foresters are NBC World Series Champions after defeating the Hays Larks 12-1 on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas. In the 88-year history of the NBC World Series the Foresters are the third team...
Black bear caught on camera at Pismo Preserve. See photos of wild animals spotted there
Cameras are set up at places “where wildlife can go about their lives without human disturbances.”
Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022
Local church families will be gathering to serve authentic Spanish food during Fiesta week called Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado. The post Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Fire Rescues Crash Victims on Hwy. 101 with Updated Equipment
A vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 veered off the road near the El Sueno Road exit in Santa Barbara, crashing into a tree at around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, according to County Fire Department Public Information Officer Captain Scott Safechuck. The driver of the white Toyota Camry...
kclu.org
Smarter than the average bear! Bear gets into Santa Barbara County home, enjoys drink of water
An adventurous bear is the talk of a Santa Barbara County community, after making itself an uninvited house guest. It happened at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, in the Cuyama Valley. A resident found the bear in a laundry room. The bear apparently broke a water line, and used the leaking...
sitelinesb.com
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
topshelfmusicmag.com
Kane Brown brings famous friends to California Mid-State Fair
What a night celebrating a sold-out show with country superstar Kane Brown at Paso Robles annual California Mid-State Fair! When all the lights dimmed, everyone went crazy as Brown began the intro to his set. As he walked on the stage, flames and smoke erupted, making the crowd go even crazier. Kane Brown played some new and old hits, such as “Famous Friends”, “Good As You”, “Heaven” and many more.
Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday
Santa Maria officials tell drivers to expect street delays in Santa Maria beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3.5 million dollar roadway project. The post Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road
Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire at 0.85 acres off of Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason. The post Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Stephen James Kritz Dead, David Downs Arrested after DUI Collision on Tank Farm Road [San Luis Obispo, CA]
One Killed and One Arrested in Two-Car Crash near Santa Fe Road. The accident happened on July 30th, at around 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Santa Fe Road. According to reports, a 2003 Volkswagen was headed west on Tank Farm Road, when a Chevrolet crossed...
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0