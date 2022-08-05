Wilmington tax bills delayed; Due date extended

Read on www.wdel.com
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's rental vacancy rate drops to 2.6 percent, underscoring severity of housing shortage
New US Census Bureau data reveals that Delaware’s rental vacancy rate is the third lowest in the country – a metric that housing and planning agencies say underscores the scale of the state’s housing shortage. Delaware’s vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022 stood at 2.6...
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County plans to promote small businesses during BMW Tournament in Wilmington
New Castle County hopes to help small businesses take advantage of PGA’s first ever tour stop in Delaware this month. The BMW Championship, part of the PGA’s FedExCup playoffs, is at Wilmington Country Club this year. The PGA’s first ever visit to Delaware is expected to draw thousands...
PennDOT Begins Improvements to MacDade Boulevard and I-476 Interchange
RIDLEY TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Wednesday, August 10, on a project to improve travel and safety on a section of MacDade Boulevard and at the northbound Interstate 476 and MacDade Boulevard Interchange in Ridley Township, Delaware County. Under...
WDEL 1150AM
Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools
During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
WDEL 1150AM
Driving small business during BMW Championship Week
With the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club just one week away (August 16th to 21st), New Castle County is inviting small businesses to participate in a unique opportunity to market themselves during the tournament. The 'Small Business Open' is a collaborative effort between the county, New Castle County Chamber...
Motorists Warned About Delays: Several State Highways to be Restricted Next Week in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted next week in Delaware County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is...
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
WDEL 1150AM
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
delawarepublic.org
University of Delaware study underscores link between eviction and homelessness
A new study from the University of Delaware’s Center for Community Research and Service finds more than one-fifth of a sample group of Delawareans experiencing homelessness had recently been through an eviction. Unlike similar studies conducted in other states, the UD study didn’t rely on self-reported eviction data from...
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
wilmtoday.com
“Building From Within; Small Business Commercial Corridor Stabilization & Innovation” Program to Expand with Funds from the City of Wilmington ARPA and Cornerstone West CDC
The impact of COVID-19 has been far-reaching and unprecedented. In efforts to revitalize and repair Wilmington’s small businesses and neighborhoods, a portion of the $55,345,780 awarded to the City of Wilmington through the America Rescue Plan Act funds is being provided to Cornerstone West CDC and its partners. These funds will aid in eliminating racial disparities in borrowing for black-owned business start-ups and expansion.
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
Encampment removed outside low-income townhomes that are set to be demolished in University City
A group of tenants and housing activists set up more than a dozen tents in the courtyard.
Thompson resigns from school board
On August 1, 2022, at a meeting of the Milford School District Board of Education, Kris Thompson announced that it would be his last meeting as a board member. Thompson made the announcement when he made a motion to adjourn the meeting. “I would like to make a motion to adjourn my final school board meeting,” Thompson said. “As it ... Read More
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
