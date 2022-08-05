ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Wilmington tax bills delayed; Due date extended

By Chris Carl
WDEL 1150AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
WDEL 1150AM

Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools

During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Driving small business during BMW Championship Week

With the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club just one week away (August 16th to 21st), New Castle County is inviting small businesses to participate in a unique opportunity to market themselves during the tournament. The 'Small Business Open' is a collaborative effort between the county, New Castle County Chamber...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bills#Due Date#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
Delaware LIVE News

Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner

The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will  honor a company rather than a person:  MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WDEL 1150AM

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week

A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware

He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.  Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country.  Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
wilmtoday.com

“Building From Within; Small Business Commercial Corridor Stabilization & Innovation” Program to Expand with Funds from the City of Wilmington ARPA and Cornerstone West CDC

The impact of COVID-19 has been far-reaching and unprecedented. In efforts to revitalize and repair Wilmington’s small businesses and neighborhoods, a portion of the $55,345,780 awarded to the City of Wilmington through the America Rescue Plan Act funds is being provided to Cornerstone West CDC and its partners. These funds will aid in eliminating racial disparities in borrowing for black-owned business start-ups and expansion.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Thompson resigns from school board

On August 1, 2022, at a meeting of the Milford School District Board of Education, Kris Thompson announced that it would be his last meeting as a board member. Thompson made the announcement when he made a motion to adjourn the meeting. “I would like to make a motion to adjourn my final school board meeting,” Thompson said. “As it ... Read More
FOX 43

Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy