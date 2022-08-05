Eddy House invites community to share in its mission by participating in several upcoming fundraisers

Read on www.kolotv.com
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.
nevadabusiness.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Honors a Selfless Medical Assistant as the Most Recent “Grand Hero”
RENO, Nev. – Jessica Meyer, Medford, Ore., will celebrate with her husband with a weekend getaway to Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). The medical assistant is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. Nominated by her co-worker, Sita Taibi, Meyer started as a front desk assistant at Valley...
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be nearly 100 degrees outside, but with school quickly approaching, the leaves will soon be changing bringing with it spooky season!. Kara Beckmann, owner of the paint party business, Studio 775, stopped by Morning Break to share how she’s now offering ceramic painting for Halloween and fall themed parties.
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots’ Bottle Cap Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Help keep bottle caps out of the landfill and give our kids unique tools for an art project. Urban Roots wants your old plastic bottle caps for a mural it’s working on with local children. Marlene Hild stopped by KOLO to talk about the effort and how you can help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
Nevada Appeal
Free summer Yoga in the Park each Monday in Carson City
Each Monday evening this summer, Partnership Carson City is bringing its yoga class outdoors for free. The Wellness Yoga classes take place at John Mankins Park, 3051 Oak Ridge Drive in Carson City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The next class is scheduled for Aug. 8. The Wellness Yoga classes are...
KOLO TV Reno
Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
matadornetwork.com
Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event
Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center
The City of Reno and CORE Construction are inviting the community to a Groundbreaking Ceremony at the future site of the Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. The Reno City Council recently approved a $12 million Owner-CMAR construction contract for phase...
KOLO TV Reno
35th annual Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
2news.com
RTC Seeks Community Input On Future Mill Street Project
The RTC is asking for input ahead of plans to widen and change parts of Mill Street in Reno. As part of the design process, the RTC is proposing improvements for all roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Markleeville businesses open but suffering
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — A couple of old-timers were sitting at the bar in J Marklee Toll Station when a woman walked in and asked if they had food. They were out of onion rings, but they could get her a burger. Down the street, at the Cutthroat a small...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-Courier
Advanced practice nurse joins Ironwood staff
Carson Valley Medical Center announced Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Lisa McKinney is accepting patients in family practice at the newly remodeled Ironwood Primary Care Clinic in Minden. McKinney was recently honored for her 30 years of service. She began her nursing career in 1989 by studying nursing at Lower Columbia...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
sierranevadaally.org
Lift the Streets
A woman driving in the passenger seat of a vintage convertible, films on her DSLR camera. When they reach the Reno arch she stands and points the camera up at the monument then leans back so she’s laying on the back of the car’s exterior. Her smile is huge.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Incline Village, NV USA
I found this heart today outside the Recreation Center as I was walking in for my daily workout. I was having a rough day. The day before I had made a huge mistake at work and thought I was going to get fired today. I was freaking out the whole morning and finding this heart helped me calm down and appreciate everything I have. Also, I didn’t get fired! Hooray!
KOLO TV Reno
Fireworks start small brushfire in Stead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roman candle fireworks started a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Stead, the Reno Fire Department reported. It was reported in a field in the 12800 block of Moya Boulevard just south of Echo Avenue at 1:41 p.m. Fire crews held it to a quarter of an acre.
thetrek.co
NorCal, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down
From South Lake Tahoe, the one person I still was hiking with from my original tramily had to go back to Sweden due to visa issues. Lumberjack, I miss you!. After 3 zeroes in Reno, dubbed the “Jesus 3,” I went back to Echo Lake to continue north. Another hiker I met back in Bishop asked me to leave my group and hike with him in Truckee. After some deliberation, I said yes. In the meantime, I spent my last few days with the SOS Bosses in the usual style, roasting each other to a crisp and looking forward to the next beer. Donner Ski Ranch and their famous free 40 oz beers satisfied our cravings and then some!
Comments / 1