Reno, NV

Eddy House invites community to share in its mission by participating in several upcoming fundraisers

By Katey Roshetko
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago
KOLO TV Reno

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Urban Roots’ Bottle Cap Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Help keep bottle caps out of the landfill and give our kids unique tools for an art project. Urban Roots wants your old plastic bottle caps for a mural it’s working on with local children. Marlene Hild stopped by KOLO to talk about the effort and how you can help.
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Free summer Yoga in the Park each Monday in Carson City

Each Monday evening this summer, Partnership Carson City is bringing its yoga class outdoors for free. The Wellness Yoga classes take place at John Mankins Park, 3051 Oak Ridge Drive in Carson City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The next class is scheduled for Aug. 8. The Wellness Yoga classes are...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
RENO, NV
matadornetwork.com

Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event

Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

35th annual Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

RTC Seeks Community Input On Future Mill Street Project

The RTC is asking for input ahead of plans to widen and change parts of Mill Street in Reno. As part of the design process, the RTC is proposing improvements for all roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Markleeville businesses open but suffering

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — A couple of old-timers were sitting at the bar in J Marklee Toll Station when a woman walked in and asked if they had food. They were out of onion rings, but they could get her a burger. Down the street, at the Cutthroat a small...
Record-Courier

Advanced practice nurse joins Ironwood staff

Carson Valley Medical Center announced Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Lisa McKinney is accepting patients in family practice at the newly remodeled Ironwood Primary Care Clinic in Minden. McKinney was recently honored for her 30 years of service. She began her nursing career in 1989 by studying nursing at Lower Columbia...
MINDEN, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe

The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
sierranevadaally.org

Lift the Streets

A woman driving in the passenger seat of a vintage convertible, films on her DSLR camera. When they reach the Reno arch she stands and points the camera up at the monument then leans back so she’s laying on the back of the car’s exterior. Her smile is huge.
RENO, NV
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Incline Village, NV USA

I found this heart today outside the Recreation Center as I was walking in for my daily workout. I was having a rough day. The day before I had made a huge mistake at work and thought I was going to get fired today. I was freaking out the whole morning and finding this heart helped me calm down and appreciate everything I have. Also, I didn’t get fired! Hooray!
KOLO TV Reno

Fireworks start small brushfire in Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Roman candle fireworks started a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Stead, the Reno Fire Department reported. It was reported in a field in the 12800 block of Moya Boulevard just south of Echo Avenue at 1:41 p.m. Fire crews held it to a quarter of an acre.
RENO, NV
thetrek.co

NorCal, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

From South Lake Tahoe, the one person I still was hiking with from my original tramily had to go back to Sweden due to visa issues. Lumberjack, I miss you!. After 3 zeroes in Reno, dubbed the “Jesus 3,” I went back to Echo Lake to continue north. Another hiker I met back in Bishop asked me to leave my group and hike with him in Truckee. After some deliberation, I said yes. In the meantime, I spent my last few days with the SOS Bosses in the usual style, roasting each other to a crisp and looking forward to the next beer. Donner Ski Ranch and their famous free 40 oz beers satisfied our cravings and then some!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

