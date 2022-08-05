ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

McDonald's worker shot over food order has died

By Scripps National
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Queens train assault: Anti-Hasidic remarks, unprovoked punch

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding the man who punched a Queens straphanger without provocation while making anti-Hasidic remarks. The victim was aboard a southbound E train at the Queens Plaza station in Long Island City around 7:30 p.m. July 26 when the assailant slugged him […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Daily News

Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Police Arrest NYC Man for 1996 Murder of Jasmine Porter

An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested on murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#French
PIX11

City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment  on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Truck driver fatally strikes delivery worker in Brooklyn crash

A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a motorcycle on Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Aug. 4. A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a scooter on a dangerous roadway in a Brooklyn crash Thursday morning. The 30-year-old man was heading north on a...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Yonkers City Worker Charged in Death of 16-Year-Old Boy

The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, according to the county DA's office.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Man disappears while swimming in Far Rockaway waters: source

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a man who vanished in the waters off Far Rockaway Monday morning, according to officials and a law enforcement source. The man was with a group of friends when he swam out and disappeared, the source said. Police said they got a report of a possible […]
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy