McDonald's worker shot over food order has died

Read on www.wkbw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
Manhattan shooting: Man wounded trying to stop Upper West Side robbery
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A good Samaritan who tried to break up an armed robbery at an Upper West Side smoke shop was shot in the foot early Monday, according to police. Four crooks were attempting to rob the Lincoln Convenience smoke shop on Broadway near West 71st Street around 4:20 a.m. when […]
Teen fatally shot, man wounded in double shooting on Queens street
Police are investigating a double shooting on a Queens street that left a teen dead and another man wounded Sunday evening, authorities said.
Queens train assault: Anti-Hasidic remarks, unprovoked punch
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding the man who punched a Queens straphanger without provocation while making anti-Hasidic remarks. The victim was aboard a southbound E train at the Queens Plaza station in Long Island City around 7:30 p.m. July 26 when the assailant slugged him […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family inconsolable after Brooklyn college student shot to death by mugger in BJ’s parking garage: ‘So sad and so frustrated’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A visit from Mayor Adams did little to console the mother of a 19-year-old college student killed in the parking garage of a Brooklyn BJ’s by a teen gunman who stole his backpack. “She can barely think,” Joanna Tsoi said of her sister, the mother of victim Dereck Chen. “We feel like the city is having a lot of problems right now. Every day you hear about a murder. ...We need somebody to ...
NBC New York
Police Arrest NYC Man for 1996 Murder of Jasmine Porter
An arrest was made Monday in the 1996 killing of a 33-year-old woman in the Bronx, NYPD officials announced. Gregory Fleetwood, 66, also of the Bronx, was arrested on murder charges for the death of Jasmine Porter. The circumstances surrounding his arrest weren't immediately clear, but officials said DNA was key to the investigation.
bkreader.com
Man gunned down sitting in car on Brooklyn street: Cops
Several shell casings were recovered at the scene of a shooting on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn early Sunday, Aug. 7. A man was gunned down while sitting in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, cops said. According to authorities, the victim was sitting in a BMW on Wortman Avenue...
Police: 4 suspects involved in $2 million jewelry heist in the Bronx
The NYPD released video of a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight in the Bronx on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was repeatedly struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The staffer, a 30-year-old woman, was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times […]
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
bkreader.com
Truck driver fatally strikes delivery worker in Brooklyn crash
A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a motorcycle on Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Aug. 4. A truck driver fatally struck a delivery worker on a scooter on a dangerous roadway in a Brooklyn crash Thursday morning. The 30-year-old man was heading north on a...
NYPD search for car, driver after man, 71, struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
The NYPD is searching for a vehicle and the driver who left the scene of an accident after running down a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: McDonald's employee shot in the neck in Brooklyn has died
The NYPD says the 23-year-old McDonald's worker who was shot in the neck Monday has died.
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
2 bodies found on Coney Island boardwalk bench, another on Brooklyn sidewalk
The bodies of three men were found in Brooklyn Monday morning — with one discovered on a sidewalk and two others found on a Coney Island boardwalk bench about 30 minutes later.
NBC New York
Yonkers City Worker Charged in Death of 16-Year-Old Boy
The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, according to the county DA's office.
2 injured in overnight shootings in front of BK NYCHA complexes
Two people were shot during separate incidents in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Subway rider, 73, punched in face on Lower Manhattan train
A 73-year-old man was punched in the face aboard a Lower Manhattan subway train Sunday evening, police said. The victim was on a southbound 2 train at the Park Place station when another man slugged him, according to police.
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
Man disappears while swimming in Far Rockaway waters: source
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for a man who vanished in the waters off Far Rockaway Monday morning, according to officials and a law enforcement source. The man was with a group of friends when he swam out and disappeared, the source said. Police said they got a report of a possible […]
Comments / 0