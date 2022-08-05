Britt Baker Wants To Help AEW Get To The Point Of Being Mainstream

Read on www.fightful.com
James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 6, 2022. -Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton have both commented on the Friday Night SmackDown fans booing Liv Morgan during her promo on the show. -James Storm had responded to a tweet about a potential Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode....
Adam Cole Turns on the Young Bucks and WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament (Tag Talk #9)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (haleyanne_) discuss the Hung Bucks reunion from AEW Dynamite, the WWE women's tag team tournament, a potential Sasha Banks and Naomi return, and miscellaneous tag team news.
Matt Menard Reveals Injuries Suffered At AEW Blood & Guts
Matt Menard is on the mend. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard will be on the sidelines for the time being as he suffered a variety of injuries at AEW Blood & Guts. In a new video posted by JOFO In The Ring, Menard revealed that he tore parts of his shoulder, labrum, and rotator cuff during AEW Blood & Guts.
Enhancement Stories: Roderick Strong Remembers Being Beaten By Kurt Angle In 2005 WWE
Before the stars of wrestling hit it big, they're learning the ropes to varying degrees of success. Some you've seen well before you even realized, as they claw their way to a big break. Whether it be extra work, or getting crushed on cable TV, everyone has a different path. Now, they'll tell you about it.
Kevin Nash Believes Raw’s 3-Hour Runtime Hurts WWE, Wants To See An M-Rated Product
Kevin Nash wants to see WWE programming increase its maturity level. Kevin Nash has always desired to see the pro wrestling world in a more mature light. While the WWF New Generation was filled with characters that were dentists, sanitation workers, failed rock stars, fitness gurus, and Bob Backlund, Diesel was flipping off The Undertaker and mouthing the word “motherfucker” after losing the WWE Championship to Bret Hart.
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why Wrestlers Don't Like Taking The Giant Swing
Claudio Castagnoli has made a career out of making people dizzy. Claudio is one of the most diverse performers in wrestling, blending strength, speed, athleticism, and technical ability into one package. He shows off his strength, and balance, in nearly every match as grabs his opponent for a giant swing, lifting them by the legs and spinning them around.
Jimmy Hart: Omos Is The Current WWE Superstar I'd Like To Manage
Jimmy Hart says he would like to manage Omos if given the opportunity and reflects on his managerial history. Jimmy Hart, arguably, is on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling managers. With his airbrushed jackets and his signature megaphone, Jimmy Hart is one of the premier managers of the 1980s. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp recently, Jimmy Hart said he was always happy to work with anyone he was given and everyone was typically always happy to work with “The Mouth of the South.”
Kaito Kiyomiya Discusses N-1 Victory, Facing Kenoh, Keiji Mutoh, And More | INTERVIEW
August 11 marks the beginning of Pro Wrestling NOAH's prestigious N-1 Victory round-robin tournament. Katsuhiko Nakajima has won the tournament two years in a row, using last year's win to defeat Naomichi Marufuji for the GHC Heavyweight Championship. The 2022 edition of the tournament involves some of the best wrestlers in Japan featuring Nakajima, GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenoh, Go Shiozaki, Takashi Sugiura, and NJPW's Satoshi Kojima. However, no wrestler may be more favorite to win the tournament this year than the "Supernova" Kaito Kiyomiya.
Triple H Led July 25 WWE Talent Meeting, Told WWE Roster He Wanted Work To Be Fun
Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, and is talking to talent about it. The move was announced on July 25, and at that night's WWE Raw tapings, the new EVP of Talent Relations and head of creative spoke at a talent meeting. Talent that we were able to speak with said that the meeting went really well, and there as a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
WWE Summerslam 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned a list of producers for WWE Summerslam!. - Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair: (produced by TJ Wilson) - Logan Paul vs. Miz (produced by Shane Helms) - Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (produced by Adam Pearce) - Mysterios vs. Judgment Day (produced by Jamie Noble) - Pat McAfee...
Vince McMahon Needed "Filtered" By WWE Creative Assistants
With Vince McMahon now effectively done with his duties in WWE, a much clearer picture of the creative scene is being painted. Fightful has heard from many within the creative process who said that many of the creative writer's assistants effectively needed to "filter" Vince themselves in ways. Specifically, we were told that the assistants often had to know what to not write for Vince McMahon when taking notes for him. We've also heard that the "minutes are heavily edited."
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Shane McMahon Isn't Factored Into Immediate WWE Plans
Last week, Fightful Select reported additional details behind Shane McMahon no longer being used in WWE after Vince McMahon took exception and blamed him for a "chaotic" 2022 Royal Rumble. In the report, Fightful noted that Vince McMahon had no plans to ever use Shane McMahon on screen again, to...
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
Viewership Drops Below Two Million For 8/5 WWE SmackDown, Still Tops Demo
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.983 million viewers on August 5. The number is down from 2.060 million viewers the show averaged last Friday. The first hour pulled 1.986 million viewers while the second hour came in at 1.980 million viewers.
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/8): Lucha Bros, Ruby Soho, Dark Order, More In Action
The August 8 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/8) Lucha Bros vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington.
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
Vince McMahon Had Rejected Daktoa Kai, Iyo Sky, Bayley WWE Stable
WWE saw a huge addition to their main roster. Dakota Kai is back, Io Shirai is on the main roster, and Bayley has returned from injury. Bayley has been training at the WWE Performance Center and Flatbacks for weeks in preparation for her return to the ring. Talent that we spoke to Saturday afternoon believed she would be set to return.
