Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for August 5-9

Agumon Evolutions
Agumon's evolutions in Digimon Survive depend on the Karma you build during the story. Takuma's partner Agumon has a different evolution path from a "free" Agumon you can recruit - this guide reveals both. How Agumon Evolutions Work. As the story progresses in Digimon Survive, Takuma's partner Agumon will Digivolve...
Tips and Tricks
Throughout the game, you will encounter many small items. These include the following:. Tinderboxes are used to light torches, candles, or any other possible light sources. On Normal, there are 151 total Tinderboxes; collecting them all with net you an achievement. Oil Canisters are used to keep Daniel's lantern lit.
The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
Soulstice: The Final Preview
The Sacred City of Ilden is the perfect staging grounds for an apocalyptic attack by the nefarious Spawn of Chaos, an army of demonic creatures that happens to be swarming into the city through a giant Tear in the sky, not unlike Dragon Age Inquisition’s Fade Rift or Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ massive Space-Time Rift. None better to stop the invasion than the battle-hardened warrior Briar and her ghostly companion-slash-sister Lute, both of whom are Chimera; members of the mysterious Order of the Ashen Blade and the supposed heroes of this world. Things don’t exactly work out with the other Chimera, and you, playing as the dynamic duo, are left to vanquish the Spawn of Chaos by yourself – if not for the help of a few unlikely friends. This is the premise of Soulstice, an action-adventure game centered around frenetic third-person combat with lots of unique combos that would feel right at home in any Devil May Cry game.
Tu Ka'loh Shrine
The Tu Ka'loh Shrine is one of the 120 Shrines in the Akkala Region of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Location: Tu Ka'loh Shrine is located in the northeast in the Akkala Sea, inside a maze on Lomei Labyrinth Island. Tu Ka'loh Shrine - Tu Ka'loh's Blessing.
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
Joy-Con Support is Finally Coming to Steam
Valve has finally added Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support to Steam through its Client Beta program. As reported by PCGamer, the Steam Client Beta was re-released and updated on August 5, allowing for official support of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. They can be used individually as a mini-gamepad or combined into pairs.
