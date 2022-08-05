ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

New $75 million JEA headquarters slated for completion in mid-October

Construction of JEA's new headquarters in downtown Jacksonville is expected to be completed in mid-October, utility company officials said. The seven-story office tower and 640-space parking garage are at 225 Pearl St. N., a few blocks away from JEA's longtime headquarters at 21 W. Church St. The main building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Florida closes land deal to preserve Pumpkin Hill Creek

The state has closed on the purchase of 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Jacksonville, protecting its rare species from development and increasing recreational opportunities on the First Coast. The Black Hammock Island site contains archeological evidence of human history dating back 4,000 years, the state Department of Environmental...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Historic Swisher estate goes on the market for $5.75 million

It could be said that Jacksonville is a city built on the aroma of industry. The syrupy scent of Coca-Cola, emanating from the company’s former bottling plant at 14th and Market streets. The essence of roasted coffee floating from the Maxwell House facility, still perking on Bay Street. The tang of tobacco issuing out of the Swisher International cigar factory.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Health care considerations for returning to school

In today’s episode of "What’s Health Got to Do with It?" we discussed the biggest health care issues facing students returning to the classroom or the college campus. Our experts weighed in on physical, mental, sexual and dietary health care considerations with their best tips for making informed decisions for your students.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

