Read on news.wjct.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Comments / 0