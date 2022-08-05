It could be said that Jacksonville is a city built on the aroma of industry. The syrupy scent of Coca-Cola, emanating from the company’s former bottling plant at 14th and Market streets. The essence of roasted coffee floating from the Maxwell House facility, still perking on Bay Street. The tang of tobacco issuing out of the Swisher International cigar factory.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO