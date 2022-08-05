I live in NYC where bike theft is rampant — here are my 6 favorite bike locks to discourage thieves

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Rick Stella/Insider

Owning a bike lock is an important part of anyone's cycling kit . Though it's not as vital as a helmet , a reliable bike lock does provide immense peace of mind that your bike stays secure wherever you leave it.

And while there's no end-all-be-all bike lock capable of deterring a well-equipped thief, there are a number of options designed to slow down or discourage them.

Having lived and biked in the cycling-heavy cities of Portland, Oregon, and New York City, I've handled my fair share of locks. And with bike thefts on the rise here in NYC, I know all too well how important they are. Be it mountain bike trips, e-bike outings , or casual rides around my neighborhood, I've tested a variety of locks designed to secure whatever I'm pedaling.

Below are my six favorites, each of which I've grown to trust to keep my bike safe and secure whenever I lock it up. Along with the picks, I've also included insight into how I test bike locks at the end of this guide.

Here are the best bike locks

Best overall: Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit U-Lock, $109.99 on Amazon

The Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Mini Bicycle U-Lock is one of the hardest locks to cut through and the brand's Anti-Theft Protection Offer adds even more peace of mind.

Best budget: Titanker Bike Lock Cable, $11.69 on Amazon

For less than $15, the Titanker Bike Lock Cable is an affordable alternative that offers a variety of locking options.

Best D-lock: Hiplok DX, $89.99 on Amazon

The Hiplok DX is a heavy-duty D-lock designed to keep your bike secure no matter where you lock it up, and its lightweight design makes it easy to throw into a backpack or even to wear on your person

Best U-lock/cable combo: Kryptonite Kryptolok U-Lock w/ Cable, $51 on Amazon

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard Bicycle U-Lock w/4-foot Flex Cable is one of the most affordable locks, and the 4-foot cable makes locking up easy.

Best quick-use: Hiplok Z-Lok, $13.49 on Amazon

The Z-Lok from Hiplok may not be a good choice for everyday use but its zip-tie style makes it perfect for quickly locking up your bike on short trips, or for securing it to a car rack.

Best on-bike lock: Lobster Lock, $79.99 on Amazon

The Lobster Lock permanently attaches to your bike frame so you'll never have to worry about forgetting to grab a lock on your way out the door.

Kryptonite

Best bike lock overall

The Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Mini Bicycle U-Lock is one of the hardest locks to cut through and the brand's Anti-Theft Protection Offer adds eve more peace of mind.

Pros: Takes longer to cut through than any other lock

Cons: Small, heavy

Kryptonite is the top name in the bike lock industry. That's why we've included two of its locks in our guide. One of the factors that set Kryptonite apart is its Anti-Theft Protection Offer .

When you get your lock, you must register it with the company right away. Then, if your bike is stolen while it is covered by anti-theft protection, the company will pay to replace your bike. For the Fahgettaboudit Mini , the first year of registration is free. After that, it is $24.99 for five years of coverage.

The New York Fahgettaboudit Mini offers the highest level of security of any of Kryptonite's locks according to the company. The shackle is made of 18-millimeter hardened "MAX-Performance" steel.

For extra security, the crossbar has an oversized hardened steel sleeve. The lock comes with three keys, which disengages it using a high-security disk-style cylinder. The cylinder is protected by a sliding dust cover. And, the center keyway is designed to make leverage attacks difficult.

Amazon

Best budget bike lock

For less than $15, the Titanker Bike Lock Cable is an affordable alternative that offers a variety of locking options.

Pros: 10,000 possible combinations, four-foot reach, flexible

Cons: Cable is relatively easy to cut

The Titanker Bike Lock Cable is made of flexible steel cables that measure a half-inch in diameter. The 4-foot cable is covered with PVC coating and recoils back into its original shape when not in use. The four-digit combination lock has 10,000 possible passcodes. This lock is the lightest option in this guide at 11.2 ounces, and it mounts to your bike with the provided bracket.

The cable design offers flexibility in what you can lock a bike to, and the combination key is also convenient. While a lock is a good deterrent in general, this option doesn't offer the level of protection as the other locks on this list. Still, the thick cable should deter most thieves.

Note: We previously recommended the UShake Bike Lock Cable, which is nearly similar to the Titanker option. Although many reviewers also recommended the UShake, that lock is not available at the time of posting.

Hiplok

Best D-lock bike lock

The Hiplok DX is a heavy-duty D-lock designed to keep your bike secure no matter where you lock it up, and its lightweight design makes it easy to throw into a backpack or even to wear on your person .

Pros: Heavy-duty yet lightweight design, 14mm steel shackle prevents theft

Cons: Locking area might be small for bikes with bigger tires

Hiplok is one of the who's who in the bike lock industry (we've written about, and loved, its Z-Lok ) thanks to its wide selection of dependable products. With the DX, Hiplok not only offers one of the most heavy-duty D-locks on the market, but it challenges the Kryptonite lock that nabbed our top spot.

What makes the DX particularly stand out is its rugged and durable design, led by a double deadlock and 14mm hardened steel shackle that would take nothing short of a tank to break through it. This means you should feel comfortable locking up your bike anywhere and can rest assured it'll be there waiting for you when you're reading to ride again.

It's also one of the most lightweight locks we've tested and can just as easily slip into a backpack or affix to our belt loops without seeming like we're dragging an anvil. The DX offers up a sizable locking area, as well, which can easily slide through your tire and around a pole.

At $90, it's not a budget pick, but with bike locks, you pay for premium quality (and the assurance you won't have to spend hundreds on a new bike). Hiplok offers a lifetime warranty so that $90 investment should last you a very long time.

Kryptonite

Best U-lock bike lock

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Standard Bicycle U-Lock w/4-foot Flex Cable is one of the most affordable locks, and the 4-foot cable makes locking up easy.

Pros: Easy to use, lightweight, inexpensive

Cons: Only requires one cut to defeat

The design of the Kryptolok Standard Bicycle U-Lock is fairly similar to the Kryptonite locks we covered in previous slides. It has a center keyway, high-security disc-style cylinder, reinforced hardened crossbar, and a hardened MAX-Performance steel shackle. However, there are some key differences. The shackle is 13 millimeters thick, the U-lock is 4 x 9 inches, and there is not a double locking mechanism.

Kryptonite rates the security of the Kryptolok as 6 out of 10 (versus 9 for the New York Standard and 10 for the Fahgettaboudit Mini). The company states that it should be secure enough in rural areas, in the suburbs, and when traveling with your bike on a car rack.

Remember to register your bike lock with the brand immediately after you purchase it to take advantage of its theft protection program.

Rick Stella/Insider

Best quick-use bike lock

The Z-Lok from Hiplok may not be a good choice for everyday use but its zip-tie style makes it perfect for quickly locking up your bike on short trips, or for securing it to a car rack.

Pros: Easy to use, allows you to set a custom combination, lightweight, highly portable, inexpensive

Cons: Not robust enough to use for long periods of time

Though Hiplok's Z-Lok looks like some sort of beefed-up zip tie (it essentially is), it's still a highly useful bike lock. Perfect for locking up your bike in a pinch, say, while running some quick errands or popping into a store, the Z-Lok is a great companion to a larger, more robust bike lock.

What makes the Z-Lok particularly stand out is how easy it is to use. When first using it, it allows you to set a custom combination code, and then using it to lock up your bike is as easy as tightening a zip tie. Just slide the lock through wherever you want to secure your bike, feed the end of the lock through the locking mechanism, and tighten. Unlocking it is just as easy as you only need to put in your set combo and then slide the unlock button to fully loosen it.

I also like how lightweight the lock is, too. I have a few of these in my kit and throw at least one or two into my backpack before every ride, even if I don't plan on actually using them. They take up next to no space and can even just be attached to my bike, or even a belt loop on my pants if I'm ever not cycling with a backpack.

The Z-Lok's downside is a clear one: It's just not as robust as larger locks, so it can't necessarily be used for everyday use or for any time you'll be away from your bike for a long period of time. It works best as a complement to a larger lock system and as a quick use to lock up your bike in a pinch.

Lobster Lock

Best on-bike bike lock

The Lobster Lock permanently attaches to your bike frame so you'll never have to worry about forgetting to grab a lock on your way out the door.

Pros: Attaches to your bike permanently so you'll never forget a lock, easy to lock/unlock, inexpensive $80 price tag

Cons: Can rattle on your bike a little bit while riding

We've all been there: You're getting ready for a ride, you've packed a backpack, grab your helmet, and jet out the door. As you get to your destination, you realize it; you forgot your bike lock. Now, you're left with a decision, do you leave the bike there and quickly run inside to get what you need, or do you ride back home? With the Lobster Lock, those forgetful moments cease to exist.

Thanks to a design that allows you to permanently attach it to your bike's frame, the Lobster Lock goes wherever your bike goes, all day, every day. By attaching to where you'd put a water bottle cradle, the lock is able to stay out of the way enough to avoid hindering you as you ride, yet is perfect for attaching to a bike rack (including through your wheel, too).

Using the lock is easy, too. By simply unlocking it with a key, two arms swing out from the base and attach to each other to create the lock. When you're reading to ride again, just unlock the two arms from each other, fold them back into the base, and lock it again with the key. Simple as that.

Also, don't think you have to sacrifice the water bottle cradle — it basically acts as an extension of that area as you're able to affix a cradle to the lock itself. That's a ton of convenience packed into one bike lock.

Amazon; Alyssa Powell/Insider

How I test bike locks

Each of the following bike locks went through several rounds of field testing to make sure they not only provided a reliable method for locking up our bike but that they were easy to use, weren't a pain to lug around, and offered enough value regardless of their price tag.

Specifically, we looked at these five categories: Ease of use, durability, security, and value. Here's how each category factored into what locks made the cut:

Ease of use: Using a bike lock shouldn't be a headache each time you lock and unlock your ride. This means that it should be easy to affix to a bike rack while still being able to secure valuable parts of your bike (i.e. the wheel) without it feeling like solving a Rubik's cube.

Durability: What good is a bike lock if it starts to fall apart mere months after you purchase it? Bike locks take a beating, whether it be while getting thrown into a backpack or vehicle, someone attempting to disassemble it, or being stored at home in a garage or closet. You want any lock you purchase (especially since you're spending hard-earned cash) to last you several years, at the very least.

Security: If a bike lock is easy to break into, then what's the point? A reliable bike lock should be able to stand up to a variety of bike-stealing methods and not only continue to protect your bike but be able to continue to live up to its namesake.

Value: Value isn't just about how much a bike lock costs — it's more about how much return you get on your investment. If you pay a premium price, you should expect premium features. This is sort of like the sum of all the categories before it (while still considering its sticker cost).