Florida closes land deal to preserve Pumpkin Hill Creek
The state has closed on the purchase of 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Jacksonville, protecting its rare species from development and increasing recreational opportunities on the First Coast. The Black Hammock Island site contains archeological evidence of human history dating back 4,000 years, the state Department of Environmental...
Med board targets treatments for transgender youths
Amid an outcry from the LGBTQ community and harsh criticism from a host of physicians and health-care professionals, the Florida Board of Medicine on Friday advanced a plan that would ban doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender people under age 18. Friday’s decision...
