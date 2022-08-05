Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of 5 months at Nevada Cares Campus homeless shelter

Neva Elliott and her husband Michael Cotner spent the first five months of this year at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter.

The shelter, now the responsibility of Washoe County after being overseen by the city of Reno, has had problems. Elliott experienced many of them: bed bugs, theft and drugs.

After moving this summer to North Little Rock, Arkansas to connect with family, Elliott spotted an Reno Gazette Journal article online about the county's challenges at the Cares Campus and she wanted to share her experience in case it could help others understand the issues there.

Some of those issues stem from the sprawling campus having been put up in 85 days in order to quickly provide shelter for homeless people unable to socially distance at the homeless-services complex on Record Street when COVID-19 hit in 2020.

It was originally planned to be a men-only shelter but soon was modified to accommodate women. The pandemic, supply-chain issues and hiring shortages added to its challenges.

The county has been quick to admit problems and learned many lessons as it heads into a major construction project for a planned phase 2 of the Cares Campus.

Elliott had moved to the area when she was 11 to stay with her grandmother after her mother was deemed unfit. She was in one of the first graduating classes from Galena High School. She later worked for many years as a geochemist at a local assay laboratory doing analytical testing for mining companies.

She describes a perfect storm that caused her and her construction-worker husband to become homeless. They both lost work due to COVID-19, in part because they worked for businesses labeled nonessential. The home where they were renting a room burned down, destroying all their belongings. Rental prices skyrocketed so they had nowhere to go. It took eight months to get their unemployment benefits started. And they didn’t have a local support network of family or friends to help.

She believes “a change in management is essential and long overdue" at the Cares Campus.

What follows is the story Elliott shared with the RGJ. It’s been lightly edited and also expanded for clarification based on a phone interview with Elliott last week.

Arriving at the Cares Campus

Elliott: Let me start off by saying this was a truly wonderful shelter. The men's shelter on Prater (known as Nevada Cares Campus) provided exactly what indigent people need: shelter. My husband and I needed this shelter because of the bone-chillingly cold winter.

Conveniently located on Threlkel Street near where Fourth Street and Prater Way merge, the shelter is quite unique in its secular nature, the services provided, and most notably the sheer size of the structure and the amount of people it can serve.

When my husband and I arrived, men and women were not separated, there was no curfew or mandated religious study, no mandatory drug or alcohol counseling. It’s a large storage facility for clients complete with a well-maintained fenced area for bicycles and an area for pets to be outside when weather permitted. There are large separate shower and restroom trailers; laundry trailer; advocates to help with lost IDs, getting SNAP benefits, etc.; and, of course, three meals a day.

The VOA (Volunteers of America) and the taxpayers of Washoe County provided all of this to a very large and diverse homeless population. Wonderfully and amazingly, we neither heard of nor witnessed any physical violence, homophobia or racism within the large and diverse population, although we did see trans people being made to feel unwelcome by staff.

That said, a change in management is essential and long overdue. I believe the VOA and its staff are well intentioned. Yet critical and potentially life-threatening policies and practices have turned this unique shelter into a place that nobody wants to stay. The freedoms that made homeless people want to come in from the cold and stay disappeared.

Men and women separated

Elliott: Firstly, they separated the men and women.

Yes, it is essentially a men's homeless shelter yet the shelter took on women for a variety of different reasons. The facility is separated into A, B, C and D dorms. “A” dorm is a reception dorm. The VOA calls it the warming dorm. This is where initial intake is done. Beds, lockers and advocates are issued. There are plenty of tables for people to sit and eat, plenty of outlets for charging phones, and fresh water to drink.

Once they made “A” dorm the only dorm in which men and women could fraternize, it changed the whole dynamic of the shelter. Husbands and wives were separated. Not only could they not stay in the same dorm, husbands and wives could not even visit each other in the men's designated dorms, which left women alone and vulnerable.

The VOA staff were now given a lot of power, and we constantly encountered that power to keep the men and women in separate dorms. Dorms B and C were strictly for men, and D was women only.

Along with separate sleeping dorms came different rules for men and women and problems too numerous to go into.

Men were allowed extra goodies that women didn’t get. The staff were also more strict about the possessions women could have on and around their beds. The men didn’t have to adhere to such stringent rules.

Belongings tossed; theft rampant

Elliott: In an attempt at a cleaning schedule and keeping the hoarders in line, twice weekly, all belongings must be off the bed and floor and either put in your locker or in storage (where people can keep one bin or suitcase). Anything – and I mean any personal belongings – could be thrown away into a huge dumpster outside of the facility, where it would be taken to Waste Management.

I have pictures of them taking people's belongings. It didn’t matter whether it was photographs, your purse with your ID, your medication – it was all taken and put in the dumpster. I saw staff going through people’s possessions to pilfer belongings.

Now the VOA staff have a lot more power over the clients, power that they had never had before. The VOA staff are not volunteers. They are paid a wage. Their rules for the women inevitably did not apply to the men and vice versa. VOA staff would have favorites who didn't have to follow the rules so some people didn't have all of their possessions thrown in the garbage and some people were able to have coffee pots while others did not.

Theft among the residents was a real problem. Eventually the VOA staff began stealing from the clients. The rights, freedoms and respect that the clients had eroded until they were nearly nonexistent, and the clients were treated as prisoners. The VOA staff no longer had a mission to care and help the homeless population. Reno's homeless – many elderly, many veterans, and what I estimate to be nearly 60 percent mentally ill – were just to be housed and controlled like in a prison.

Lice, mites and bedbugs

Elliott: Yet even prisoners during World War II had delousing powder to kill lice and mites. They knew that there were bedbugs, but the staff and the clients are woefully ignorant when it comes to lice and mites. There were boxes full of bug spray containing permethrin (an insecticide and anti-parasite often used to treat lice and scabies) – I still have a can. The bug spray containing permethrin was readily available to staff, and even clients were able to use it. But the staff were too busy trying to keep the men and the women separate and throwing away or stealing people's meager possessions. The spray containing 5% permethrin mostly went unused in killing the parasites and mites that are common to shelters that house large populations.

First came an outbreak of bedbugs, scabies and then body lice. The staff members did everything they could to cover it up. They did not tell the clients who were already there nor did they tell the new clients coming in about the problem.

A security person at the front gate security said, "You wouldn't be here getting eaten alive by bugs if you would just get a job."

The VOA has a handbook with rules and guidelines for their employees, but no training on how to interact with the homeless and the mentally ill. There are no nurses or doctors on staff of any kind – you would be pressed to find a first-aid kit. I have seen homeless elderly people, elderly veterans, sit in a wheelchair covered in piss and feces for hours and sometimes days because there's nobody there who can take them to the shower.

A VOA staff member said, "Most of these people don't know that there's mites on them anyway. They're all crazy. They just look like crazy people scratching at themselves."

I had scabies before, in South America. I knew exactly what to look for. My husband and I went to Renown Medical where, after my husband pulled a rather large body lice specimen out of his pants, they quickly gave us a prescription for permethrin cream. Everybody who had stayed at that shelter should have been told to get permethrin cream to ease their suffering and to kill the mites and lice but nobody was.

The campus did not have washers or dryers hot enough to kill the mites. The men's shower trailer was closed down due to black mold. Now the men and women had one shower trailer, and times were metered so most people were not able to bathe properly, especially the women.

I must reiterate: I had experienced scabies before, I knew what to do. My husband and I are well educated. He is a carpenter, and I am a geochemist. We had become homeless because our rental home burned down; everything was destroyed and we didn’t have enough savings to get into a new place quickly.

Drugs in the shelter

Elliott: After the fire, it was hard for us to kind of get back on our feet. We were kind of devastated and felt lost. We’d lost everything and so we had to start from scratch. We both had problems with addiction before in our lives, and there's a lot of drugs at the shelter. That's not an excuse. I'm just saying it was there and very readily available and it was like, what else are we going to do here? We might as well get high.

It was just so out in the open with deals being made and people flinging it all over the place. There were meth pipes at people’s beds, weed everywhere, heroin, anything you could want was there. We picked up those bad habits again, and that kept us from our full potential and getting out as quickly as we could have.

In closing, I welcome a change in management at the Reno men's homeless shelter and that staff receive the training necessary to oversee such a large facility of mostly mentally ill homeless citizens. Thank you for your time.

Epilogue: Life after Cares

Elliott reports that circumstances have not improved in Arkansas, and she and her husband are hoping to return to Reno. Record heat there has made everything difficult, and she hasn’t been able to acclimate to the humidity.

Also, the Nevada Cares Campus has revealed itself to be far superior to the Arkansas shelters she’s encountered.

Elliott: It makes me really, really appreciate how wonderful Reno is. It sounds like I was very disparaging of the whole shelter, but there were a lot of good things about it. There are no shelters like that anywhere out here in the Midwest or the South.

All the shelters here are run by church organizations. I haven't seen anything that's secular. They all have their own rules, like you’ve got go to Bible study. And that's fine if you're religious, that's wonderful, and thank God that they're there for people. But as far as a big, open, come-as-you-are, all-inclusive shelter, I have to say that (the Cares Campus) shelter is very unique.

I just wish the staff there had more training on how easily bugs are spread and on what to do with people who are mentally ill.

