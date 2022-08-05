Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter

A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients.

In response to Elliott's concerns, below is an edited Q&A with Washoe County’s Dana Searcy, who oversees homeless services, and spokesperson Bethany Drysdale.

The 15-acre campus was developed in 85 days to address safety concerns for homeless people who couldn't socially distance at existing shelters when COVID-19 struck in early 2020.

The thinking was that the Cares campus population would slowly increase, giving time to hire staff and grow organically to serve the region. But it immediately filled up and has stayed that way ever since, putting a strain on the original construction that included less permanent "Sprung" buildings like the military uses for temporary facilities as well as shipping containers converted into bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

The county is in the midst of a 10-month, $70 million construction project that began in June to address many of the campus's structural issues, and it's been hiring more people and moving many casework services on site.

Neva Elliott mentions widespread drug use and dealing at the Cares Campus. What’s your drug policy?

WC: They are not allowed on campus. According to our policy , possession of illegal drugs is grounds for immediate removal from the campus with a six-month sit-out (expulsion) – and there have been removals.

How are bedbugs, lice and similar critters handled?

WC: We address any bedbugs, head lice, body lice – those are big things. We’re always looking for them. Every other month, they do a full cleaning and spraying for bedbugs.

We recently updated our policy that if you have lice, you have to be treated to be in the shelter. This is new. In the past, we had people who didn't want to take a shower or treat the issue. But when you're in a congregate shelter, that's hurting somebody else and we want to make sure that everyone can be here as safely as possible.

How are Volunteers of America staff – who handle day-to-day operations – monitored to make sure they are treating clients appropriately?

WC: One of the things we're excited about at the campus is having internet on site and especially at the front gate. This allows us to track many things: which people are coming in and and leaving, why some people are being asked to sit out, are there patterns in different health emergencies or different violent incidents, are there patterns with certain staff? We are going to be watching all of those things so we can address them.

How does wi-fi access help with that?

WC: It allows us to put everything in databases and shared documents. Right now, everything is paper – even the roster of who's in the shelter and how many beds are available.

If clients have a grievance or they just want to report something that needs attention, how do clients alert staff? And is there a way to do it anonymously so there’s no retaliation?

WC: We have participant advisory boards in both programs (Cares Campus and nearby Safe Camp, for people who are closer to transitioning to permanent housing). It’s not as anonymous but you can come and voice any concern that you have. We also have suggestion or complaint boxes put around the campus that only the county has access to. So if anybody files a suggestion or a grievance or an appeal at the front gate, there is a box for appeals. If anybody is asked to leave and they do not agree with that decision, they can appeal the decision and the county will review it.

What’s the policy for separating people based on gender?

WC: Men and women are separated, and that has led to some spouses being separated until we can get to the shelter’s next phase (which is currently under construction) with individual cubbies and a section for couples. The separation policy now is a safety thing for women.

Neva mentions that personal possessions left on beds have been thrown out. Is it the policy during cleanings that everything must be stored in a locker or a bin in storage, or else it’s subject to being thrown out?

WC: Correct. On cleaning days, small personal items were allowed to be left on the beds. However, that practice has been discontinued due to issues of theft. Also, too many items were left behind that limited the ability to conduct effective cleaning.

During a recent tour of the shelter during cleaning and spraying, bags were seen on many of the beds. Were those personal belongings?

WC: The bags on the beds that we saw during the pest control spraying contained bed linens.

What about staff scavenging the discarded belongings as she mentions?

WC: I have not heard that claim. It would be highly unusual for staff to be scavenging through other people's belongings and I question if that's the case.

What about theft at the Cares Campus?

WC: In our policy now, there is an expectation not to engage in theft or intentional destruction of property. If it’s high-value enough, theft can result in a six month sit-out where they will not be allowed on campus. Not having access to the services and the shelter itself is a punishment. It doesn't pay to steal because you're going to end up ultimately losing.

What about concerns over how people with mental health needs are treated?

WC: In the beginning, we were understaffed and did not have the proper caseworker and professional mental health staffing. That was a need we identified quickly and have since increased mental health staff on site.

One of Neva’s main concerns was the on-the-ground staffing by Volunteers of America and possible favoritism and other issues.

WC: The VOA was under contract with the city of Reno, and as of July 1, it's our contract with them. With that, we've renegotiated how that relationship will work. We do have more input and more cooperative planning than what existed before.

As part of the negotiation and recruitment, we're trying to make it a more attractive place to work and more attractive positions with better pay. The county has been offering sign-on bonuses for certain positions and hopefully that is attracting people who have more skills and who are in it for the intrinsic value of their jobs as well as the competitive pay and benefits.

She also says she’d like to see new management at the Cares Campus. The county’s role has certainly evolved , and there’s a multimillion-dollar expansion under way. But can you talk briefly about what changes she might see if she were to return?

WC: The shelter was put up quickly to fill a very immediate need (during the initial months of the COVID-19 outbreak). Now we're able to put more thought and more strategy into fixing things and making better long-term plans for the future.

The county is entering into a contract right now that is set to begin Aug. 15. It will include nurse care seven days a week, and it will also include about 20 hours a week of a prescriber on site for medications. We also have a nurse health line in place with REMSA so staff have a direct line to a nurse to triage some (medical situations).

I think that participants who were there earlier versus participants who are there now and who will arrive in the future are going to have very different experiences.

