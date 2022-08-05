ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vp24h_0h6MbNbX00

A woman named Neva Elliott wrote to the RGJ recently to share her experience living at the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter for five months earlier this year, detailing concerns about lice, drugs and the treatment of mentally ill clients.

You can read her story here. Bugs, drugs, theft: One woman's story of 5 months at Nevada Cares Campus homeless shelter

In response to Elliott's concerns, below is an edited Q&A with Washoe County’s Dana Searcy, who oversees homeless services, and spokesperson Bethany Drysdale.

The 15-acre campus was developed in 85 days to address safety concerns for homeless people who couldn't socially distance at existing shelters when COVID-19 struck in early 2020.

The thinking was that the Cares campus population would slowly increase, giving time to hire staff and grow organically to serve the region. But it immediately filled up and has stayed that way ever since, putting a strain on the original construction that included less permanent "Sprung" buildings like the military uses for temporary facilities as well as shipping containers converted into bathrooms, showers and laundry facilities.

The county is in the midst of a 10-month, $70 million construction project that began in June to address many of the campus's structural issues, and it's been hiring more people and moving many casework services on site.

More: Read more about the shelter's growing pains and the county's plans to address them here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o83dY_0h6MbNbX00

Neva Elliott mentions widespread drug use and dealing at the Cares Campus. What’s your drug policy?

WC: They are not allowed on campus. According to our policy , possession of illegal drugs is grounds for immediate removal from the campus with a six-month sit-out (expulsion) – and there have been removals.

How are bedbugs, lice and similar critters handled?

WC: We address any bedbugs, head lice, body lice – those are big things. We’re always looking for them. Every other month, they do a full cleaning and spraying for bedbugs.

We recently updated our policy that if you have lice, you have to be treated to be in the shelter. This is new. In the past, we had people who didn't want to take a shower or treat the issue. But when you're in a congregate shelter, that's hurting somebody else and we want to make sure that everyone can be here as safely as possible.

How are Volunteers of America staff – who handle day-to-day operations – monitored to make sure they are treating clients appropriately?

WC: One of the things we're excited about at the campus is having internet on site and especially at the front gate. This allows us to track many things: which people are coming in and and leaving, why some people are being asked to sit out, are there patterns in different health emergencies or different violent incidents, are there patterns with certain staff? We are going to be watching all of those things so we can address them.

How does wi-fi access help with that?

WC: It allows us to put everything in databases and shared documents. Right now, everything is paper – even the roster of who's in the shelter and how many beds are available.

If clients have a grievance or they just want to report something that needs attention, how do clients alert staff? And is there a way to do it anonymously so there’s no retaliation?

WC: We have participant advisory boards in both programs (Cares Campus and nearby Safe Camp, for people who are closer to transitioning to permanent housing). It’s not as anonymous but you can come and voice any concern that you have. We also have suggestion or complaint boxes put around the campus that only the county has access to. So if anybody files a suggestion or a grievance or an appeal at the front gate, there is a box for appeals. If anybody is asked to leave and they do not agree with that decision, they can appeal the decision and the county will review it.

What’s the policy for separating people based on gender?

WC: Men and women are separated, and that has led to some spouses being separated until we can get to the shelter’s next phase (which is currently under construction) with individual cubbies and a section for couples. The separation policy now is a safety thing for women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oM2FY_0h6MbNbX00

Neva mentions that personal possessions left on beds have been thrown out. Is it the policy during cleanings that everything must be stored in a locker or a bin in storage, or else it’s subject to being thrown out?

WC: Correct. On cleaning days, small personal items were allowed to be left on the beds. However, that practice has been discontinued due to issues of theft. Also, too many items were left behind that limited the ability to conduct effective cleaning.

During a recent tour of the shelter during cleaning and spraying, bags were seen on many of the beds. Were those personal belongings?

WC: The bags on the beds that we saw during the pest control spraying contained bed linens.

What about staff scavenging the discarded belongings as she mentions?

WC: I have not heard that claim. It would be highly unusual for staff to be scavenging through other people's belongings and I question if that's the case.

What about theft at the Cares Campus?

WC: In our policy now, there is an expectation not to engage in theft or intentional destruction of property. If it’s high-value enough, theft can result in a six month sit-out where they will not be allowed on campus. Not having access to the services and the shelter itself is a punishment. It doesn't pay to steal because you're going to end up ultimately losing.

What about concerns over how people with mental health needs are treated?

WC: In the beginning, we were understaffed and did not have the proper caseworker and professional mental health staffing. That was a need we identified quickly and have since increased mental health staff on site.

One of Neva’s main concerns was the on-the-ground staffing by Volunteers of America and possible favoritism and other issues.

WC: The VOA was under contract with the city of Reno, and as of July 1, it's our contract with them. With that, we've renegotiated how that relationship will work. We do have more input and more cooperative planning than what existed before.

As part of the negotiation and recruitment, we're trying to make it a more attractive place to work and more attractive positions with better pay. The county has been offering sign-on bonuses for certain positions and hopefully that is attracting people who have more skills and who are in it for the intrinsic value of their jobs as well as the competitive pay and benefits.

She also says she’d like to see new management at the Cares Campus. The county’s role has certainly evolved , and there’s a multimillion-dollar expansion under way. But can you talk briefly about what changes she might see if she were to return?

WC: The shelter was put up quickly to fill a very immediate need (during the initial months of the COVID-19 outbreak). Now we're able to put more thought and more strategy into fixing things and making better long-term plans for the future.

The county is entering into a contract right now that is set to begin Aug. 15. It will include nurse care seven days a week, and it will also include about 20 hours a week of a prescriber on site for medications. We also have a nurse health line in place with REMSA so staff have a direct line to a nurse to triage some (medical situations).

I think that participants who were there earlier versus participants who are there now and who will arrive in the future are going to have very different experiences.

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal here – 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Thank you to all the donors who support this work. We especially thank the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust for awarding the RGJ Fund a second round of grant funding to support our mission of providing free local government coverage in Washoe County. To discuss how you can help, email mrobison@rgj.com .

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here . Follow him @GreaterReno , Facebook.com/GreaterReno , and Instagram.com/GreaterRenoRGJ .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Washoe County responds to theft, bedbug, drug concerns at Cares Campus homeless shelter

Comments / 5

Chastity Mae Long-Lockridge
3d ago

since drugs ans alcohol aren't allowed the users are all down the Block at 6th/sage and 4th. they have become an issue and safety issue with the bus drivers and passengers that are waiting for the bus. the surrounding areas of the shelter are not safe or policed.

Reply(1)
3
Related
FOX Reno

Child care shortage in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For Mommy Minute this Monday, Fox 11 sat down with The Children’s Cabinet to discuss the child care shortage in Northern Nevada. Cristal Roland, the nonprofit’s resource and referral specialist, breaks down the Family, Friend and Neighbor Program. Watch for more.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Deputies Seek Woman Who May Be in Reno Area

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls that Heidi has been seen in the Reno area of Kietzke and Plumb Lane. 43-year-old Heidi appeared to be approximately 160 lbs with stringy hair and wearing a purple dress. According to a caller, Heidi appeared to be dazed and...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Deputies conducting homicide investigation after possible home invasion in Yerington

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is conducting a homicide investigation after deputies discovered a deceased man inside a home in Yerington on Monday. On August 8, 2022, at 11:48 a.m., Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Giorgi Lane in Yerington for a report of a home invasion in which the reporting party advised they shot an intruder.
YERINGTON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery

Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
SUSANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man suspected of lighting his own residence on fire in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A man is facing felony charges after police say he intentionally set a house on fire in South Lake Tahoe.Officers say 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado kept getting in the way of crews as they battled the fire on Figueroa Lane Saturday night. No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, firefighters said. Investigators later found probable cause that Alvarado, who lived at the house, started the fire on purpose. They also believe he vandalized his neighbor's car.Alvarado was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and his bail has been set at $200,000.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedbugs#Illegal Drugs#Theft#Homeless Shelter#Rgj#Nevada Cares Campus
KOLO TV Reno

Disturbance Call leads to Officer Involved Shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting in a southwest Reno neighborhood. Admittedly at this point we know only the barest outlines of what happened late Monday morning.t The location, a quiet upscale neighborhood in the hills west of the city, is notable only because it’s the unlikeliest setting for an an exchange of gun fire.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson resident talks animals in Wildlife Board appointment

Bears, deer, bobcats, and rattlesnakes were just some of the animals discussed Thursday by Carson City supervisors and their newest appointee to the Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife, Tim Wilson. After a public interview, the board voted unanimously to appoint Wilson, a retired state worker, to the board that advises...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southwest Reno. It was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 on Kingfisher Drive near Kestrel Court. Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now that officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a male...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Reno-Gazette Journal

For a more civil Reno, observe our homeless vets

This opinion column was submitted by Jim McNamara, a veteran and housing advocate. I'm increasingly concerned about not only the political polarization, but the increase in outright rudeness and arrogance of our fellow citizens. I can't seem to avoid waiting at a red light behind a truck displaying multiple versions of "F--- you," "F--- Joe Biden," "F--- your stick figure family," etc. Hardly a conversation starter, but clearly understanding that you hate somebody a lot. No need to use an expletive...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Washoe County School District students earned higher test scores despite COVID-19 disruption

Years after schooling was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent test results show that Washoe County School District students earned high scores in English language arts and math.  "I can attribute it to some tremendous efforts to the collective will of our organization, to our principals and their leadership in some of the most challenging...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Western Iowa Today

Nevada Driver Facing Numerous Charges After Overnight Police Pursuit

(Waukee, IA) — A Nevada driver faces numerous charges after an overnight police pursuit that started in Waukee. Authorities say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling of Sparks, Nevada had children in his car as he tried to outrun officers. K-C-C-I/T-V reports the chase passed through several cities. Boehling’s S-U-V finally came to a stop in front of the Urbandale Public Library where he was taken into custody.
WAUKEE, IA
2news.com

RFD Station #1 Ranks Fifth Busiest in U.S.

We know that our local first responders are busy responding to all types of calls. However, one new report shows that the Reno Fire Department is one of the busiest in the nation.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

127
Followers
49
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy