California police officer shows off dance moves with 8-year-old performer

Read on www.foxnews.com
Lou Cummings
3d ago
That's some excellent police work and community interaction right there. I salute you Sir.
Reply
17
Lucky Phelps
3d ago
I love it when cops show their human side. I pray for their safety and those they help
Reply
13
Related
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
fox40jackson.com
Police in California arrest man accused of exposing himself to 4-year-old
Police arrested a man after a witness reported that he had exposed himself to a 4-year-old child at a park in California. The alleged incident happened at El Camino Park Friday afternoon. Police say they got a call from a man in his forties who was there with his son.
thesfnews.com
Four Minors Wanted For Attacking 70-Year-Old Woman
SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are wanted by police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31. The victim, who has been identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time on July 31. after a period of time. She was in hiding since the COVID pandemic began. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English.
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Bay Area Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot And Killed
According to several confirmed reports, Stockton native and local rapper Young Slo-Be was shot to death on Friday morning(August 5). Investigators continue to search for clues as the details around the killing are still unclear. CBS News reported, “Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate...
Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange
PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by Resident
East Bay resident Mike W set up a camera to monitor his backyard, including a tree swing. In reviewing footage from the night, Mike got more than he bargained for. Local kids weren't sneaking into his yard to use the swing. Instead, he found a family of raccoons had been coming into his yard for some late-night exercise.
KCRA.com
'He had so much potential': Fans of Stockton-area rap artist react to his shooting death
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man killed in a Manteca shooting Friday was an up-and-coming rap music artist from the Central Valley, according to Thizzler On The Roof, an Oakland-based media company that promoted his work. The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed as 29-year-old Disean...
news24-680.com
Intruder Call Results In Stabbing In Benicia
Reports of a possible intruder brought Benicia Police and Fire to a home in the 300 Block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers located an 18-year-old man with multiple stab wounds on the front lawn of the home. Investigators determined that the stabbing followed an altercation when a woman, who was with the suspect at the time of the stabbing, texted the victim to pick her up. When the victim arrived at the suspect’s location, the victim and the suspect argued, at which time the suspect stabbed him.
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
Commercial fire knocked down by San Jose firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down. KRON On is streaming […]
'We're heartbroken to say goodbye': Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be killed in shooting
MANTECA, Calif. — A rising rapper from Stockton, Disean 'Young Slo-Be' Victor died Friday in a shooting, according to Manteca Police. A news release from the police department says officers were sent to the 100-block of Trevino Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday after a report of shots fired. At...
Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.
Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges
WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
San Jose police searching for suspect
Police are searching for a suspect that ran away from a stolen vehicle, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in San Leandro on Friday morning, police said. Authorities believe the shooting happened at a business. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 14th Street. Police do not know whether the shots were fired as […]
1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings
OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A 35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The 25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related. Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.
Six people issued citations for furnishing alcohol to minors
MENLO PARK, Calif (BCN) — Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park on Thursday, police officials said. The citations were issued during a decoy operation by the Menlo Park police and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The program, called a Decoy Shoulder Tap operation, targets adults […]
Parents charged with fentanyl-related death of 15-month-old
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The parents of a 15-month-old who was found dead with fentanyl in her system have been charged with the negligent death of the toddler, according to KTVU. Evan Frostick and Madison Bernard have been charged with murder and child cruelty after an investigation found 2.5 to 3 grams of fentanyl in The post Parents charged with fentanyl-related death of 15-month-old appeared first on KION546.
Fox News
776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 14