Lee County Health Department receives grant for education

Food distribution box serving Quincy's east side
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine in Quincy. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department all made the food box a reality.
Council approves recommendation for Southern Airways Express
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy City Council on Monday night has given its blessing to the Aeronautics Committee's recommendation for a new Essential Air Service provider at Quincy Regional Airport. Last week, the Committee chose a bid by Southern Airways Express over Boutique Air to provide EAS service...
Gift card scams on the rise in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about an uptick in gift card scams in the area. They are reminding everyone that law enforcement agencies will never call with threats of arrest, frozen assets, loss of benefits, etc. unless you pay a fee over the phone.
Man injured when minibike slams into parked vehicle
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clark County man was injured when his minibike hit a parked vehicle. The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday on North Main Street in Wayland, Missouri. A minibike operated by Shane McWilliams, 43, of Wayland, veered off the right side of the...
Local golfer set to participate in international tournament
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Donnie Coyner has been around adaptive golf for many years and has many titles to show for it, but now, he is preparing to take part in a once in a lifetime experience. It was an opportunity that was too good to pass up; a...
