ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Jazz, Knicks and Lakers reportedly discussed a 3-team trade. Russell Westbrook was involved

By Brandon Judd
deseret.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s

It hasn’t been too long since Stephen Curry proved that he is much, much better in basketball than he is in baseball. Nevertheless, the Oakland Athletics decided to call up one of his teammates for an inaugural first pitch. Let’s just say that Steph’s pitch pales in comparison to Jonathan Kuminga’s honorary pitch. The incoming […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry’s worst nightmare comes to life after Jonathan Kuminga’s first pitch for A’s appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
State
New York State
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoopshype#The Los Angeles Lakers#Pacers
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Suggests Blockbuster 'All-In Package' That The Heat Could Offer The Jazz To Land Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat have been mentioned as a very interested party in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell, with Utah actively looking to deal the star for the right price. The New York Knicks remain the team with the highest number of assets to swing a trade for the All-Star guard, but he has famously had an interest in going to Miami in the past.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Have Interest In Trading For Jae Crowder

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are leading the charge in the race for several big-name players. But if those pursuits fail, the Heat have other options on the table. One such option could be to bring in veteran swingman Jae Crowder, who is the type of 3-and-D guy that every team needs.
MIAMI, FL
deseret.com

How the WNBA handles maternity leave

Ten-and-a-half weeks after giving birth to a baby girl, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is back on the court. The WNBA forward gave birth to her daughter Mila in May and made her WNBA return on Sunday. Collier scored six points and grabbed two rebounds in her first game back...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy