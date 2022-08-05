Read on eastcountytoday.net
Related
Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County
Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
SFist
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Water-free car wash a solution for permanent-drought future
WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) -- On Sunday afternoon in Walnut Creek a benefit car wash was held that was missing one seemingly key ingredient: water. It was a demonstration of the growing popularity of getting cars clean without wasting H2O.Normally you rinse a car, wash it then rinse it again. But, in a time of drought, people are looking for new normals -- at least Jennifer Anderson was."I needed to know what they were doing," Anderson said. "Because I saw them wiping down another car and I thought, 'OK, how are they doing this?'"What she was referring to is a process...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Occurs Near Vacaville Involving Semi
Hawkins Road Intersection in Elmira Site of Semi Accident With Train. An Amtrak train accident involving a semi occurred on August 3 in Elmira, which is near Vacaville. The big rig, which is thought to have been hauling a large load of gravel, was on the tracks when it was struck by Amtrak train 541 around 12:20 p.m. at the Hawkins Road intersection with Lewis Road. The train was following its route from Sacramento to San Jose when it struck the semi. At the time, there were 115 people on board the train, including crew and passengers. The train was delayed by almost two hours due to the collision. No injuries were reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calmatters.network
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Accident Ends in Pedestrian Fatality
A pedestrian fatality was reported near Fairfield on August 4 after a man on foot was struck by a vehicle as he walked along eastbound Interstate 80. The fatal collision occurred near North Texas Street at around 6:20 a.m. According to reports, the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was hit but not using a crosswalk.
Is the Golden Gate Bridge always being painted?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You’ve heard the legend: as soon as painters finish recoating the entire Golden Gate Bridge with paint, they start doing it all over again. Not exactly true, Fred Mixton, the paint superintendent for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, told KRON4 — but closer to the truth than you […]
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Aug. 1 through 7, 2022
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (August 7, 2022) — As we near the end of the Dog Days of Summer, it’s been all about family fun at local events – from the Concord Jazz Festival to National Night Out celebrations in Concord and Pleasant Hill and zucchini-mobile races.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
Crews make progress on 2-alarm brush fire in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a brush fire Friday afternoon in Livermore, Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire, which is now said to be two alarms, is located in the area of 7551 Las Positas Road. Firefighters initially got an alert about the fire at around 1:54 p.m. As […]
2 women killed in deadly Foster City crash on Hwy 92
FOSTER CITY – Two women died in a crash Friday morning on westbound state Highway 92 in Foster City just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge.Three women in a Ford Fusion were traveling west and had just gotten off the bridge when the Ford veered across lanes of the highway and struck a big-rig that was parked on the right hand shoulder and then ended up in a ditch, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.The driver and left rear passenger in the Ford died, while the third woman was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available, Montiel said.The crash and emergency response was not blocking any lanes of the highway as of late Friday morning, he said.
eastcountytoday.net
Riders Arrested for Reckless Dirt Bike Riding in Oakley
At approximently 6:50 pm Monday, the Oakley Police Department took two dirt bike riders into custody who drove recklessly through the city. According to police, an Oakley Police officer saw a trio of small dirt bikes being operated recklessly on Main Street near Live Oak Avenue. The reckless driving included all three riders running a red light. The police officer tried to stop the bikes but they lead him on a pursuit down Main Street. One of the dirt bikes fled onto Vintage Parkway.
Highway 12 reopened in Calaveras County after vehicle crash
WALLACE -- Highway 12 near the Calaveras County town of Wallace has reopened following a vehicle crash earlier on Sunday.Just after 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a vehicle hit a light pole which fell near Ward Street. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.
Person extricated from car on I-280
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A person was extricated following a vehicle crash on Interstate 280 southbound Saturday morning, according to a tweet by North County Fire Authority (NCFA). The extricated person was transported to a local hospital. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation. All lanes are currently open. KRON On is […]
Comments / 2