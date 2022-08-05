High school football: Region 4 loaded again, Skyridge hopes its experience helps separate it from Corner Canyon, Lone Peak

Read on www.deseret.com
Related
deseret.com
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
deseret.com
Coaches preseason poll just missed ending a Utah-related college football streak
The USA Today coaches preseason poll was released Monday, and while there were three Utah college football teams in the final coaches rankings of the 2021 season, only one appeared in the 2022 preseason poll. Utah came in at No. 8, its highest ranking ever in a preseason coaches poll....
deseret.com
Where does Utah football rank among potential College Football Playoff newbies?
As the hype train continues to roll for the Utah Utes football team ahead of the 2022 season, it was identified in a story on Saturday by ESPN’s Heather Dinich as one of four teams in the country that has the best chance of cracking the College Football Playoff for the first time.
deseret.com
High school football: West Panthers loaded with experience as they seek a 3-peat in Region 2
West and Kearns continue to build up Region 2 after both teams won a playoff game a year ago. Coach Olosaa Solovi’s squad returns 15 starters from a team that finished with only a single regular season loss as well as a perfect 6-0 record in region play. They were voted among their peers to finish first in the region again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Marc Wilson recounts how LaVell Edwards avoided a mutiny after ’78 season
Just days after BYU’s 23-16 defeat to Navy in the 1978 Holiday Bowl, there was trouble afoot and it threatened the future of Cougar football and the coaching reign of LaVell Edwards. The unrest reached its peak week after the holidays when prized 6-foot-6 quarterback Marc Wilson walked into Edwards’ office to tell him he was quitting the team.
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
deseret.com
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air...
deseret.com
What if (most) college football bowls were at the beginning of the season?
Over the past several years, there has been an increase in college football players opting out of bowl games as they look to their futures. Last week, ESPN published a lengthy piece in which a group of writers attempted to reconfigure the college football annual schedule, and a change in when bowl games — at least most of them — are played was one of the alterations.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
A longtime Big 12 assistant coach just resigned over ‘shameful and hurtful’ word
On Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy resigned over the use of a “shameful and hurtful word.”. The specific word used has not been verified, but Sooners head coach Brent Venables said in a written statement, “In coaching and in life, we’re all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.”
deseret.com
Does BYU need to ‘bounce back’ from a 10-3 season?
BYU football has enjoyed plenty of success the past two seasons — the Cougars have won double-digit games in back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade, and the team has been ranked in the final Associated Press poll each of the past two years. Can Kalani...
deseret.com
Utah and BYU are among the nation’s best at producing talent at these positions
Which school can lay claim to being “DB U” or “QB U”?. ESPN set out to find the answer for all position groups, and Utah and BYU made appearances on the list. ESPN set 1998, the start of the BCS, as the starting point for the rankings.
deseret.com
Former BYU golfers are in contention at Utah Championship heading into final round
FARMINGTON — If nothing else, Peter Kuest is rewarding the people who decided to give him a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Utah Championship golf tournament. The former BYU golfer, who won 10 college tournaments for the Cougars from 2016-20, is tied for fifth place...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play
That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
deseret.com
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
deseret.com
‘I believe we are a top-five team’: How the Utes are managing sky-high expectations
Monday morning, while Utah was opening Week 2 of fall camp, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released. The Utes debuted at No. 8 — their highest-ever preseason ranking. After practice, wide receiver Devaughn Vele was told by a reporter about the poll, and where...
deseret.com
Longshot rookie wins Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship; former BYU golfers finish T2 and T5, earn biggest paychecks of careers
FARMINGTON — If you had Korn Ferry Tour rookie Andrew Kozan winning the Utah Championship this week before the tournament began, give yourself a couple mulligans next time you hit the links. Heck, if you even had Kozan, who finished up at Auburn last year, winning the tournament before...
deseret.com
High school football: Riverton seeks 3-peat in Region 3, while new-look Bingham figures to be right in the hunt again
Heading in the 2022 season, Riverton and Bingham are tied atop the Region 3 preseason coaches rankings, just as they finished tied in the standings a year ago. Herriman, meanwhile, looks to bounce back after a tough year last year and Mountain Ridge continues to improve off of strong start as a new school.
deseret.com
What about a Utah-Alabama rematch … in this year’s CFP semifinals?
A signature moment in Utah football’s history came on Jan. 2, 2009, when the Utes beat blue blood program Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl. If the hype surrounding the Utah program this season comes to fruition, the Utes could again be presented with the chance for another momentous moment in the school’s history.
deseret.com
How Jordan Clarkson is dealing with Utah Jazz uncertainty
Jordan Clarkson stood under the awning of the Farmington Gymnasium on Saturday as rain poured down. A storm moving through the area could have put a damper on the day, just as some of the recent news and rumors circulating about the Utah Jazz could have. But it should come as little surprise to anyone that Clarkson was as unfazed by the downpour as he is by what could become of the Jazz.
Comments / 0