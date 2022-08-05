Crash in Unicoi County closes Interstate 26 eastbound, officials say

Three people are dead and two more are injured after two separate accidents in Unicoi County this week. According to a preliminary report released Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Shawn Hill, of Elizabethton, crossed the centerline of Simerly Creek Road and struck a Subaru Outback being driven by Joseph Sneyd, of Unicoi, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO