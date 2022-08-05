Crash in Unicoi County closes Interstate 26 eastbound, officials say

Read on wcyb.com
Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Department cruiser involved in Johnson City accident
A Carter County Sheriff’s Department cruiser collided with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and University Parkway in Johnson City at 5:13 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported in the accident. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the sheriff’s department vehicle was a...
Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
Johnson City Press
Three dead, two injured after separate crashes in Unicoi County
Three people are dead and two more are injured after two separate accidents in Unicoi County this week. According to a preliminary report released Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Shawn Hill, of Elizabethton, crossed the centerline of Simerly Creek Road and struck a Subaru Outback being driven by Joseph Sneyd, of Unicoi, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
wcyb.com
1 dead in Unicoi County crash
(WCYB) — One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 26 near exit 43. Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drifted into the emergency lane, lost control and overturned. The driver,...
my40.tv
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
FOX Carolina
Suspect leads deputies on chase in reportedly stolen truck
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody this morning following a chase on Friday. Deputies said they were patrolling the area around US 221 when they recognized the suspect, Curley Jim Dyer, and the white Ford truck he was driving.
supertalk929.com
Report: Social gathering turns tense when Hawkins County man pulls weapon after he’s told ‘no more Fireball’
A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office incident report says a domestic fight over alcohol grew into a tense situation where the suspect pulled a gun and threatened to kill everyone at the gathering at the Mooresburg boat ramp. James Tyler Holzworth, 32, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault...
wvlt.tv
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage
A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
wvlt.tv
Deadly house fire in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person. The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
Morganton man’s body found after drowning reported at Lake James
LAKE JAMES, N.C. — A man from Morganton died in a suspected drowning this past weekend at Lake James, first responders reported on Monday. According to Burke County Emergency Management, responders got a report about a possible drowning near the Linville Boat Access at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. After...
Weather Impacting Hikers Along the Appalachian Trail, Derailing Through and Day Hikes
The number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has dropped off this season. The weather in the mountains this season has been brutal, with the number of intense storms and bouts of heavy rains across the southern Appalachians.
FOX Carolina
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
Mountain Xpress
Crews placing long girders on I-26 bridge over French Broad River
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A section of Interstate 26 East will close for four straight nights so construction crews can place girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge over the French Broad River. A...
wvlt.tv
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season. Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood. Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays. THP investigating after...
my40.tv
McDowell County man facing multiple drug charges following search of a camper
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a McDowell County man was arrested and charged with numerous drug crimes following the search of a camper. Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
