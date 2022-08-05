ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Hernando County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy

 3 days ago
mycbs4.com

One dead from a shooting in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'Technology is one of the best tools...': Missing elderly man found through Bluetooth tracking device

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man in Hernando County is back safe and sound with his family after being found through a tracking device planted by his wife. On Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the area of Hernando Beach. According to the agency, the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash

FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough deputies find man accused of robbing TD Bank

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say they have located the man accused of robbing a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area. Deputies said he was "possibly armed with a firearm" when he entered the bank, located at 10821 N. Dale Mabry Highway, at around 9:06 a.m. Monday and jumped the teller window before demanding money.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Fatal crash leads to power outage in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Highway Patrol is handling a fatal crash in Hernando County that led to a significant power outage on Sunday afternoon. FHP said they were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to an accident on Preston Road between Mondon Hill and Richbarn Road. Troopers said someone died as result of the crash.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WCJB

A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
click orlando

Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
