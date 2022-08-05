Hernando County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man in Hernando County is back safe and sound with his family after being found through a tracking device planted by his wife. On Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the area of Hernando Beach. According to the agency, the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m.

