Hernando County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old boy

WESH
Deputies: Lake County man struck 4 children, tried to take infant from birthday party
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at a Lake County birthday party in May. According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Atkins has been arrested for multiple counts of battery. Witnesses told deputies that Atkins was behaving "erratically" when he...
Is this your pony? Pasco deputies are trying to find his owner
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Are you missing a small male pony?. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Agriculture Unit found the tiny black steed around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. He was spotted trotting alone near Platinum Drive and Monteverde Drive in Spring Hill. Anyone who can provide proof of ownership...
mycbs4.com
One dead from a shooting in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
Pickup truck driver dies after Hernando County crash
A pickup truck driver died after a crash in Hernando County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
'Technology is one of the best tools...': Missing elderly man found through Bluetooth tracking device
HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. — An elderly man in Hernando County is back safe and sound with his family after being found through a tracking device planted by his wife. On Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the area of Hernando Beach. According to the agency, the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m.
FedEx driver killed in Hillsborough County crash
FORT LONESOME, Fla. — A FedEx delivery driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. State Road 674 at Katie Stanaland Road, according to an agency crash report. Troopers say the FedEx van,...
Hillsborough deputies find man accused of robbing TD Bank
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office say they have located the man accused of robbing a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area. Deputies said he was "possibly armed with a firearm" when he entered the bank, located at 10821 N. Dale Mabry Highway, at around 9:06 a.m. Monday and jumped the teller window before demanding money.
Hillsborough County deputies look for alleged credit card thieves
Hillsborough County deputies are looking for two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards.
Man uses ‘speed and fear’ to rob TD Bank, Hillsborough deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a local bank on Monday.
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman transferred to Lake County Jail after fracas with child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman was transferred over the weekend to the Lake County Jail after a fracas with a child set in motion legal proceedings that led to her being held without bond. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held at the jail in Tavares on a probation...
cw34.com
Fatal crash leads to power outage in Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Highway Patrol is handling a fatal crash in Hernando County that led to a significant power outage on Sunday afternoon. FHP said they were dispatched just after 3:30 p.m. to an accident on Preston Road between Mondon Hill and Richbarn Road. Troopers said someone died as result of the crash.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
Brooksville Man Killed In Crash After Striking Power Pole Sunday
BROOKSVILLE, Fla – A fatal traffic crash closed a road a caused power outages in Brooksville, according to Hernando County Sheriff on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 54-year-old Brooksville man, driving a Ford F350, was traveling southbound on Preston Road, approaching Outback Way,
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
cltampa.com
Bodycam footage shows New Port Richey police officer making Holocaust joke
A Jewish resident of New Port Richey, who has been critical of the city and local law enforcement, says she feels targeted after police body camera video shows an officer making a Holocaust joke while inspecting her home. In the video obtained by Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, New Port Richey...
Fatal crash knocks out power, closes road in Brooksville
A person died after crashing their car into an electrical pole in Brooksville on Sunday.
WCJB
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
