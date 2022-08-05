Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides

Read on mycbs4.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCJB
Man arrested for setting fire to a church in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man suspected of setting fire to a church in Taylor County was arrested by state law enforcement officers after he was found watching the crime scene. Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Joshua Gipson on Monday for two counts of arson, two counts of Burglary, one count of Criminal Mischief, one count of Larceny, and Violation of Probation.
WCJB
Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.
valdostatoday.com
VPD make arrest for stolen vehicle and drugs
VALDOSTA – A 30-year-old Valdosta resident was pulled over in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and found to be in possession of drugs. Offender: Terrell L. Mobley, African American male, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. On August 3, 2022, at approximately 8:41 am., a Valdosta Police...
alachuachronicle.com
18-year-old arrested for armed robbery, carrying concealed firearm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tequandre Jacarius Flowers, 18, was arrested Thursday morning and charged with armed robbery and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly taking cash that the victim had borrowed from his mother to “look cool” on Instagram. According to a sworn complaint filed on July 16,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Gainesville man cuts woman after trying to steal $20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after swinging a knife at and cutting a woman after an altercation involving a 20-dollar bill on Sunday. Gainesville Police Department officers say they were called after Isaiah Perry, 24, stole $20 off the balcony of an apartment on Southwest 8th Avenue in front of a woman. She and another person chased Perry away and he dropped the bill.
mycbs4.com
Antisemitic flyers turn up in Gainesville neighborhoods, police seek tips
Several Gainesville residents reported antisemitic literature being left outside their homes. People that live in Sutters Landing describe the neighborhood as being filled with diversity, joy and peace. After receiving letters filled with hate, people are upset. "This is a very diversified neighborhood. I have friends of every sex, color,...
alachuachronicle.com
New “Turn it down” law leads to drug possession arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Todd Andrew Ridenour, 44, was arrested last night after music that was audible over 25 feet from his vehicle led to a search of his vehicle. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he saw a car parked on the side of the road on a residential street in Haile Plantation; he reported that the driver’s door was open, music coming from the car was audible over 25 feet away, and a man later identified as Ridenour was leaning into the rear door on the passenger side. The deputy reported that when he approached the vehicle in uniform, Ridenour stood up and threw a small shiny object into the woods. A silver tin was later recovered in the area that contained a substance that field-tested as MDPV.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for burglary after allegedly prowling around the same house multiple times
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Taylor Gordon, 41, was arrested Friday morning after surveillance camera photos posted on Facebook led to his identification. The victims reported that surveillance cameras at their home near the intersection of NW 8th Avenue and NW 18th Street showed a man arriving on a bicycle just after midnight on July 22. The camera showed the man parking his bicycle in the carport and turning off the lights on the bicycle, then looking at the surveillance camera, waving at the camera, and giving it a thumbs-up before walking out of its view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuatoday.com
Twenty-Two Vehicles Burglarized; Seven Firearms Stolen
ALACHUA ‒ The Alachua Police Department (APD) responded to 22 vehicle burglaries that occurred around midnight on July 28. Most of the vehicles were in the area of Traveler’s Campground in the 17700 block of April Boulevard. Several of these burglaries included forced entry by utilizing a window...
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
alachuatoday.com
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
News4Jax.com
$5,000 reward offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Sheriffs’ Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 reward to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Perry Man arrested for setting school on fire days before new school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man in Perry has been arrested after allegedly setting a school on fire just days before the new school year. An administrator for the school said the offices were destroyed and will have to be rebuilt. 34-year-old Joshua James Gipson, of Perry, was arrested Thursday...
fox35orlando.com
Baker County murder: Reward offered in 'execution-style' killings of 2 men, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. - A $5,000 reward is being offered in the "execution-style" killings of two men found dead at a home in a small, northeast Florida community, the Baker County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a social media post. During a news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said its deputies were...
Taylor County correctional officer arrested, fired for relationship with inmate
A Taylor County jail correctional officer was arrested and fired after an alleged relationship with an inmate.
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for hitting his mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tyrone Thompkins was arrested by a Gainesville Police Department officer in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday. Thompkins, 40, was with his 72-year-old mother when he reportedly took her phone and wouldn’t give it back. She tried to take it back and Thompkins punched her in...
News4Jax.com
Slain Baker County men were close friends, remembered as kindhearted & loving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the deaths of two men who Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said were found “brutally murdered” at a home in Macclenny. “Let’s make no mistake about it,” Rhoden said during a Tuesday news conference. “This was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bradford County crash claims 1, injures 2
A Jacksonville woman died when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of County Road 225 and State Road 16 in Bradford County on Friday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 38-year-old female from Jacksonville was driving a 2016 Hyundai sedan north on County Road 225 when she stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of State Road 16 at 11:36 a.m. She then proceeded to cross SR 16 when she was hit in the passenger side by a 58-year-old male from Starke driving a 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer traveling westbound on SR 16.
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Comments / 4