Suwannee Valley Unsolved: Investigate unsolved homicides

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Todd Andrew Ridenour, 44, was arrested last night after music that was audible over 25 feet from his vehicle led to a search of his vehicle. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he saw a car parked on the side of the road on a residential street in Haile Plantation; he reported that the driver’s door was open, music coming from the car was audible over 25 feet away, and a man later identified as Ridenour was leaning into the rear door on the passenger side. The deputy reported that when he approached the vehicle in uniform, Ridenour stood up and threw a small shiny object into the woods. A silver tin was later recovered in the area that contained a substance that field-tested as MDPV.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO