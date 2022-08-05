ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

By SCOTT BAUER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NY3ms_0h6MYmrl00
Republican National Convention Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, left, speaks with Cam Henderson, right, from the Republican National Committee, at the JW Marriott in Chicago ahead of Milwaukee's expected selection to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) (Jovanny Hernandez)

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision in favor of Milwaukee over Nashville, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting in Chicago, was anti-climactic after Nashville essentially took itself out of the running when the city council on Tuesday rejected a draft agreement for hosting the event. That came after Democratic opposition sunk that city’s chances and the RNC’s site selection committee picked Milwaukee last month.

Milwaukee's Democratic mayor, Cavalier Johnson, joined with Reince Priebus, a former chief of staff to then-President Donald Trump, to praise the decision after it was announced in Chicago. Johnson thanked Priebus for his work in helping land the convention and said it was an example of bipartisanship that is much needed in the country.

Johnson pitched Milwaukee, known for the Brewers baseball team, Bucks basketball team, brats and beer, as a city “full of unexpected gems.” He also made clear why he and so many other Democrats were eager to land the convention hosted by their political rivals.

“I want you to take all your money to Milwaukee, spend it that week, and leave it in Milwaukee," Johnson said.

While Johnson urged bipartisan support, emphasizing the economic boost, some liberals bemoaned hosting Republicans in the city that's home to the largest contingent of Democrats in the state.

Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, a liberal Milwaukee-based group, said having the convention in the city “will make us feel unsafe and unwelcome in our own communities.”

“We are calling for our elected officials to begin to take into account what is best not only from a financial standpoint, but the view of what is best for all of Milwaukee residents and communities,” BLOC said in a statement. Other groups voicing opposition included Voces de la Frontera Action and SEIU Wisconsin State Council.

Priebus, who served as Wisconsin Republican Party chair before moving on to head the RNC then serving under Trump, said choosing Milwaukee was politically significant and will give Republicans a chance to spend more time in the state.

“It’s a battleground state, it matters," Priebus said. "I know sometimes we debate it, but it matters.”

Wisconsin could determine who wins in 2024, while Tennessee has not backed a Democrat for president since 1996. But choosing Milwaukee is in line with recent Republican choices for the convention. For two decades, Republicans have placed their nominating convention in swing states — North Carolina, Ohio and Florida.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, but lost to President Joe Biden by a nearly identical margin in 2020.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow, who was in Chicago for the RNC meeting, said having the convention in Milwaukee will “energize our base even more to realize we’re a very important hinge in the entire country.” The winner in Wisconsin has been elected president the past four elections.

Milwaukee, a Democratic stronghold, was selected to host the 2020 Democratic National Committee convention, but that moved almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden accepted the nomination in Delaware, not Milwaukee. The city used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper and others expressed concerns about security, the economic trade-off of having to mostly shut down the bustling downtown except for convention activity as well as the implications of tying up city resources for the event.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Voters in 4 states to decide secretary of state nominees

Voters in four states on Tuesday will determine their party’s nominees for the statewide office that typically oversees elections. Much of the attention will center on Wisconsin, where the secretary of state does not have any role with elections. Republicans want to change that should they win the office in November. Primaries are also being held in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump...
MADISON, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup. Walz was seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota" slogan he...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio's 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common...
COLUMBUS, OH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Farrow
Person
Reince Priebus
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Old man bandit’ accused of robbing banks for 45 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland arrested a man known as the “old man bandit,” on charges connected to multiple bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, saying Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Gaithersburg on July 14 and a Truist Bank in Bethesda on June 18.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Democratic#Rnc#Democrats
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigating after man fatally shot on Federal Way street

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Another road rage incident in western Washington turned deadly on Monday in Federal Way. It happened in the area of 8th Avenue South and South 320th. “It was very heartbreaking for everybody involved,” Inna Grib, a witness, said. Another woman who did not want to be identified said two men were fighting in the street after their cars collided.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
123K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy