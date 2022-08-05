Murphy headed to Israel on Sunday for 4 days of meetings with business, academic and government leaders

Read on www.roi-nj.com
N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state
A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
Nearly $4M awarded to 45 N.J. startups through Clean Tech Seed Grant Program
Science, innovation technology – it’s what New Jersey is known for. On Monday it was announced that 45 startups statewide were awarded a combined $3.9 million in grants to help young companies accelerate development of their technologies and transform their discoveries from the research stage into commercially viable products and services.
Murphy’s close adviser just one step from confirmation as N.J. attorney general after clearing key panel
Gov. Phil Murphy’s pick for New Jersey attorney general, a close confidant of the governor who previously served as Murphy’s chief counsel, is one step closer to holding the job on a permanent basis. Matthew Platkin was advanced by the state Senate Judiciary committee by a 8-2 vote...
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
NJEDA launches the next phase in the creation of Innovation Evergreen Fund with initial Corporate Tax Credit Auction
New Jersey Innovation Evergreen Fund opened the first Corporate Tax Credit Auction to fuel the fund, according to a Friday announcement from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. This is not the typical tax incentive program. Under the NJIEF, the state will become an equity investor in startups deploying up...
N.J. school librarian who opposed attempts to remove LGBTQ+ books receives national award
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School Librarian Martha Hickson received the American Library Association’s Lemony Snicket Prize for Noble Librarians Faced with Adversity in June for her efforts to challenge efforts to ban books housed in the district’s collection. Hickson opposed efforts in 2021 to ban five LGBTQ+ books...
United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices
NEW JERSEY – The United States Postal Service will host recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices in August. Postal staff will provide information about delivering for America, answer questions about postal careers, and help applicants to fill 400 delivery roles currently open in New Jersey. These events will...
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
Will Multigenerational Living Soon Be The Norm Here In New Jersey?
Have you ever thought about how much income you'll bring in per month here in the Garden State once you retire?. Sure, we all do our best to save for once we've reached that point where we're on a fixed income, but let's be serious: nobody knows how much they'll actually need to survive by that time until the moment finally comes. The market is forever changing, so even the best forecasting models are never one hundred percent accurate.
Gov. Murphy puts $10M towards anti-violence services after calls for more money
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced that the state would allocate $10 million in federal money to continue funding hospital-based violence intervention programs, relieving anxiety over concerns that funding would end next month. Murphy said the funding is another step towards making New Jersey “stronger, fairer and safer.”
New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
N.J. reports 932 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Transmission rate well below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 932 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate remains well below the key benchmark indicating that the outbreak is declining. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.93 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission...
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Maryland’s leading cannabis brand announces plans of expansion into Mississippi and New Jersey
Maryland’s leading cannabis brand Far & Dotter, on Monday announced plans of expansion into Mississippi and New Jersey with two fund recipients signing franchise agreements. Far & Dotter is a cannabis dispensary franchise model from Curio Wellness, it plans to expand into New Jersey once licenses are secured. These...
My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway
Teens 14 and up should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without their parents' consent, argues a New Jersey high school student. The post My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
One of N.J.’s veteran college presidents is stepping down, but staying on in a new role
The second longest-serving community college president in New Jersey is stepping down next June after 23 years on the job. Ocean County College president Jon H. Larson will continue working for the college in a part-time consulting capacity for two years, a spokesperson said.
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum
MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
WCRE adds director of property management to lead growth in Pennsylvania and N.J. markets
WCRE on Monday said it had brought Maria Russ on board as director of property management to lead the firm’s facilities and property management growth in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey markets. Russ has spent more than 18 years overseeing commercial, multifamily, and industrial properties working directly for different...
