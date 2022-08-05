ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

DFW weather: Below 100°? And increased rain chances? Finally!

DALLAS — Could this be the week when we finally break the ongoing rain-free streak at DFW Airport?. Our best chances for rain this week -- and the best that we've seen in a long time -- will stick around on Tuesday through Wednesday. However, let's keep expectations in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

High temperatures engulf the nation showing the growing dangers of climate change

More than 60 million people are under ‘heat alert’ with cities in the Northeast seeing their warmest temperatures in a decade. Dallas has now topped triple digits 40 times this year; double the annual average. With the ever-changing climate, more communities are being displaced like those of the Chocktaw Nation who received $50 million in a federal grant to help more to higher ground.Aug. 5, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
City
Dallas, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Section of I-30 in Arlington closed until tomorrow night

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Part of I-30 will be closed in Arlington until 9 p.m. Sunday due to construction.All westbound lanes between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 p.m. tomorrow due to crews working on a bridge.Traffic will be diverted onto the Six Flags Drive exit, and officials said to expect delays.
ARLINGTON, TX
KTEN.com

Texoma water restrictions vital in drought conditions

(KTEN)—This summer in Texoma is one of the driest in recent years, prompting measures in several Grayson County cities to conserve limited water resources. While restrictions are not uncommon in dry Texan summers, AgriLife extension agent Chad Cummings said this is the worst drought the region has seen since 2011.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt

Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal

This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
dallasexpress.com

Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat

A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Meat market coming to Flower Mound

Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County

A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
DALLAS, TX
The Daily South

How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas

Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX

