Read on www.wfaa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom Handy
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
WFAA
DFW weather: Below 100°? And increased rain chances? Finally!
DALLAS — Could this be the week when we finally break the ongoing rain-free streak at DFW Airport?. Our best chances for rain this week -- and the best that we've seen in a long time -- will stick around on Tuesday through Wednesday. However, let's keep expectations in...
WFAA
DFW weather: Will North Texas finally see some rain this week?
Some slightly good news in the forecast, with a few days in a row of rain chances. Here's the latest.
Chances for rain prominent this week in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it sure is a lovely sight to see that some rain is in the forecast for the North Texas work week during the second week of August. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for Monday through the end of the work week.
High temperatures engulf the nation showing the growing dangers of climate change
More than 60 million people are under ‘heat alert’ with cities in the Northeast seeing their warmest temperatures in a decade. Dallas has now topped triple digits 40 times this year; double the annual average. With the ever-changing climate, more communities are being displaced like those of the Chocktaw Nation who received $50 million in a federal grant to help more to higher ground.Aug. 5, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?
Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
newcivilengineer.com
World largest variable diameter TBM breaks through on Dallas flood protection tunnel
The Robbins TBM is understood to be the world’s largest variable diameter TBM and completed an 11.5m diameter drive for the first 2.7km of the Mill Creek Drainage Relief Channel tunnel before converting to drive another 5.1km with a 9.9m diameter. City of Dallas government has said it is...
Zipline and climb through the treetops of Plano at GoApe!
We're taking you on an adventure through the treetops of the Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve in Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant
DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
Section of I-30 in Arlington closed until tomorrow night
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Part of I-30 will be closed in Arlington until 9 p.m. Sunday due to construction.All westbound lanes between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 p.m. tomorrow due to crews working on a bridge.Traffic will be diverted onto the Six Flags Drive exit, and officials said to expect delays.
KTEN.com
Texoma water restrictions vital in drought conditions
(KTEN)—This summer in Texoma is one of the driest in recent years, prompting measures in several Grayson County cities to conserve limited water resources. While restrictions are not uncommon in dry Texan summers, AgriLife extension agent Chad Cummings said this is the worst drought the region has seen since 2011.
Plenty of Space to Stretch Out in This Plano Splurge Vs Steal
This week’s Splurge versus Steal takes us to Plano where you’ll two lovely homes that are similar in price but worlds apart in square footage. Here in Plano, you’ll typically find homes built in the eighties or nineties, depending on how far north you are. Hit SH 121 and you’ll be in the aughts — for both homes built and the glory days of those homeowners. But I’m getting off topic. Today we’re comparing an eighties and a nineties home as this week’s Splurge or Steal. So which do you prefer — the nineties two-story with updates or the eighties two-story with plenty of room to spare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Fake Grass Grows Popular Amid Heat
A well-maintained lawn requires frequent upkeep and care, but with the scorching heat, water restrictions, and increasing utility costs, many local homeowners are asking themselves if having natural grass is even worth the trouble. The change in sentiment has a lot to do with the high maintenance cost of grass,...
Meat market coming to Flower Mound
Wild Fork Meat Market is coming to Flower Mound. Wild Fork Foods is renovating a former bank building in the southeast corner of Dixon Lane and FM 2499 in Flower Mound, according to town documents. The in-store and online meat and food shop is expanding the existing building and will sell pre-packaged food items, according to documents submitted to the town.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: High-Speed Police Chase in Dallas County
A driver is leading officers from Mesquite and Dallas on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. As of about 1:30 p.m., police were chasing a vehicle through neighborhood streets in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas. By 1:45, the driver had exited Interstate 635 and was heading south on Plano Road in Lake Highlands.
How to get every possible discount at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The 2022 edition of the State Fair of Texas starts its 24-day run in Dallas' Fair Park on September 30, with music, games, and food. But what we're here for is discounts. There are a multitude of discount ticket options and deals being offered by the State Fair and other entities, meaning there's no reason you should ever pay full price.
fox4news.com
Dallas first responders facing shortage of emergency vehicles due to manufacturing delays
Dallas Fire-Rescue leaders told city council members that it is taking two-and-a-half years for manufacturers to fulfill orders for emergency vehicles. That could create an emergency of its own.
The Daily South
How to Spend a Long Weekend in McKinney, Texas
Thirty minutes north of Dallas, you'll find McKinney, Texas, a town oozing with charm. There's plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment in the historic downtown area, and nature enthusiasts can find a moment of zen at the sprawling Heard Natural Science Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary too. History buffs will appreciate learning about McKinney's pioneer past at Chestnut Square and the Collin County History Museum, while thespians can enjoy live performances through the McKinney Performing Arts Center. Whether you're wanting to spend your time outdoors, on a patio, or immersing yourself in the past, it's all possible in McKinney.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
Comments / 0