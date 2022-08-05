Medford Branch Of Green Line Extension Opening Later Than Expected

Commuters looking to take the Medford branch of the recently unveiled Green Line Extension (GLX) will now have to wait until late November to ride, the MBTA announced Friday, Aug. 5.

The opening of the branch, which was originally supposed happen in late summer, is being pushed back to late November for crews to complete final construction phases that have been delayed.

The cause of the delay is from several factors "including necessary additional work and re-testing of the Medford Branch’s power systems," the MBTA said. The diversion will also allow for continued work on at the private Government Center Garage project, the agency continued.

"The temporary diversion of Union Branch riders onto shuttle buses will provide contractors with around-the-clock access to the tracks and overhead wire system, enabling them to safely and quickly complete work deemed critical to the opening of the new Medford Branch," the MBTA said.

Shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between Government Center and Union Square from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 18 as a result of the pause. Buses will be free for riders.

The GLX officially opened in March with service running on the Union Branch line. This also comes as the MBTA announced a 30-day closure of the Orange Line to address critical infrastructure problems.