ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Medford Branch Of Green Line Extension Opening Later Than Expected

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Commuters looking to take the Medford branch of the recently unveiled Green Line Extension (GLX) will now have to wait until late November to ride, the MBTA announced Friday, Aug. 5.

The opening of the branch, which was originally supposed happen in late summer, is being pushed back to late November for crews to complete final construction phases that have been delayed.

The cause of the delay is from several factors "including necessary additional work and re-testing of the Medford Branch’s power systems," the MBTA said. The diversion will also allow for continued work on at the private Government Center Garage project, the agency continued.

"The temporary diversion of Union Branch riders onto shuttle buses will provide contractors with around-the-clock access to the tracks and overhead wire system, enabling them to safely and quickly complete work deemed critical to the opening of the new Medford Branch," the MBTA said.

Shuttle buses will replace Green Line service between Government Center and Union Square from Monday, Aug. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 18 as a result of the pause. Buses will be free for riders.

The GLX officially opened in March with service running on the Union Branch line. This also comes as the MBTA announced a 30-day closure of the Orange Line to address critical infrastructure problems.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Medford, MA
Daily Voice

Neo-Nazi Protesters Break-Up Story Time Event In Boston, Organizer Says

The organizer of a story-time reading series in Boston said she had to cancel Sunday's planned event after Neo-Nazis protested outside. Patty Bourrée, who hosts a biweekly Drag Queen Story Hour at the Seaport, decided it wasn't safe as many members of NSC-131 stood outside of The Paseo holding derogatory signs that denounced the event, reports said. A phalanx of Boston police officers stood in between them and the doors of the building, photos shows.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Brookline Police Chief Placed On Leave Amid Alleged Policy Violations

Brookline's Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly violating several policies, the Town said in a statement. “Last week, we were made aware of multiple allegations that Chief Gonzalez violated the Town’s Policy Against Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Retaliation," the statement read. “The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Branch Line#Shuttle Buses#Mbta#Union Branch#Government Center And#Glx#The Orange Line
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
333K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy