Public Safety

Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house

By Tom Fenton
LADbible
LADbible
 3 days ago
RaiderDS
2d ago

Sorry but I don’t care who you are if you break into my home you will not walk out and it is not right to get put in jail for stabbing a burglar no matter what

M Jar
3d ago

WHAT!!? Outrageous. He should have never been charged. He was protecting what was his and his family against someone who meant to do him wrong. How pathetic. Hopefully a GOOD lawyer and an honest Judge can have his sentence thrown out.

Independent Eddie
2d ago

It seems the criminals have more rights than the "follow the law citizens" that are protecting themselves and family. I believe if you violate someone's rights you should lose your rights.

