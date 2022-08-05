Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house

Read on www.ladbible.com
RaiderDS
2d ago
Sorry but I don’t care who you are if you break into my home you will not walk out and it is not right to get put in jail for stabbing a burglar no matter what
459
M Jar
3d ago
WHAT!!? Outrageous. He should have never been charged. He was protecting what was his and his family against someone who meant to do him wrong. How pathetic. Hopefully a GOOD lawyer and an honest Judge can have his sentence thrown out.
321
Independent Eddie
2d ago
It seems the criminals have more rights than the "follow the law citizens" that are protecting themselves and family. I believe if you violate someone's rights you should lose your rights.
182
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates
Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers fears being slain in a Georgia state prison, court document says
One of the men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery fears being killed in state prison and wants to remain in federal custody for his safety, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Daughter who carried out father's wishes by giving him an illegal Pagan-style burial in woodland avoids jail
A daughter who carried out her father's wishes by giving him an illegal Pagan-style burial in woodland has been spared jail. Eirys Brett, 31, carried out the secret countryside burial with her partner Mark Watson, 46, but broke the law as she failed to legally register her father Donald's death.
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Former cop sentenced to jail, probation in arrest of 73-year-old woman with dementia
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to 45 days behind bars and another three years of probation for not stopping a fellow officer who used too much force when arresting a 73-year-old woman who had dementia and was accused of shoplifting. Daria Jalali had pleaded guilty to failing...
JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say
Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
Prosecutor: Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy was texting alleged killers right before his death
DETROIT (WWJ) -- In the early hours of September 20, 2021, off-duty Wayne County corrections officer Devante Jones was fatally shot at the Diggs Projects in Detroit. Four men -- Malikk Williams, Gregory Freeman, Christian Bernard White and Kevin Bernard White -- were later charged in connection with his death.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear
An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
Ex-cop who held George Floyd's legs as Derek Chauvin pinned him down is sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating Floyd's civil rights
A former Minneapolis police officer who held George Floyd's legs as Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd's neck was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Thursday. Judge Paul Magnuson called Thomas Lane's role in Floyd's death 'a very serious offense in which life was lost.'. '[The] fact...
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Four children found dead after 15-year-old fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself while parents were out
FOUR children have been found dead after a 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself when their parents weren't home, according to police. The three siblings who were shot were ages five, eight, and 17. State troopers got a report from a neighbor at 4.17pm local...
Killer angered victims' family with last words before taking two hours to die in botched execution
Killer Joseph Wood angered the family of his two victims in his final moments before being executed in a prison in Arizona in 2014. The double murderer took over two hours to die in a 'botched' execution that resulted in a 'cruel and unusual' death. As a result, executions in Arizona were put on hold and only resumed in May this year.
