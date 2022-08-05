Read on www.wvnews.com
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County’s annual Summit Awards will be presented Thursday, …
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - After officials complained last month that their comments hadn’t b…
Healthcare Management Solutions of Fairmont, West Virginia, donates to 20 charitable organizations
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Healthcare Management Solutions LLC of Fairmont has donated a total of $20,000 — $1,000 each — to 20 charitable organizations that support vulnerable populations in need. Healthcare Management Solutions’ initiative is in conjunction with the 20th anniversary this year of the company...
Charles Jerry Mouser
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Mayor of Philippi, WV, Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” pass…
Possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) code amendment tabled by city council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The process to hire Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart’s assistant chief or possible successor is under scrutiny by firefighters and elected officials alike. An ordinance amending Article 141 was the only new item discussed during Monday’s city council meeting, but different opinions and...
Harrison Commission discusses potential parking lot acquisition in executive session
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission spent the majority of a special work session Monday in executive session. The commission’s regular meeting will be held Wednesday.
James W. Daddysman
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — James W. Daddysman, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center at the age of 85. James was born October 17, 1936, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Homer and Anna Pauline (Feaster) Daddysman.
Brent Murry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to bet…
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
West Virginia University study: Prevalence of gender-diverse youth in rural Appalachia exceeds previous estimates
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Gender-diverse youth are at an increased risk of suicide and depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the prevalence of gender diversity is largely unknown — especially in rural areas, where studies of the topic are rare. To fill...
James Douglas Boyles
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles.
Shane V Hawkins
WESTON — Shane V Hawkins, 64, of Davenport, Fl, formerly a resident of Lewis County passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in North Alabama Regional Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio October, 1957.Preceded in death by his farther, Howard “Ham” Hawkins; his maternal grandparents Frances and Nell Van Horn; and his paternal grandparents “Hoke” and Beulah May Hawkins, all longtime residents of Lewis County.
Sandra Stieringer
BAYARD, W.Va. — Sandra Delene Stieringer, 73, of Bayard, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born Nov. 22, 1948, in Bayard, she was the daughter of the late Willard Eugene and Delores Catherine (Cosner) Forman.
Fairmont State University welcomes students back to campus for first day of classes
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Fairmont State University officially began classes for the fall semester on Monday morning, and officials are optimistic about the 2022-23 school year being held on campus. Dr. Tim Oxley, interim provost of Fairmont State University, said it’s great seeing students back on...
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man hit with reckless fleeing charge in alleged motorcycle flight
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old Clarksburg man was jailed Monday, accused of fleeing with reckless indifference a day earlier on U.S. 50 in Clarksburg. Jesse Howard Cottrill put both his female passenger and other motorists in danger with his actions, Harrison Deputy Jody Cunningham alleged.
WVU & citizen scientists to cast about in search of answers on syndrome impacting bass
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and...
Sutton tees off
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors a…
FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WV News) - In what was their third match of the season, also the third matc…
Ex-preacher who shot up another motorist's tire at Clarksburg, West Virginia, GoMart gets home incarceration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot out the tire of another motorist’s vehicle during a road rage incident at the downtown Clarksburg GoMart has received home incarceration. The 5-year term will include the more than 200 days James...
Experienced QB Crookshanks prepared to lead Bees this fall
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The feeling of suddenly being thrust into the starting quarterback role as a freshman hasn’t left East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks. Two seasons ago, following an injury to starting quarterback Clay Hershberger with approximately one minute remaining until halftime of the Bees’ Week 3 matchup versus Robert C. Byrd, Crookshanks took over as quarterback.
