Preston County, WV

WVNews

Courthouse front.png

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - After officials complained last month that their comments hadn’t b…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Charles Jerry Mouser

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Mayor of Philippi, WV, Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” pass…
PHILIPPI, WV
County
Preston County, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Preston County, WV
Government
WVNews

Possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) code amendment tabled by city council

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The process to hire Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart’s assistant chief or possible successor is under scrutiny by firefighters and elected officials alike. An ordinance amending Article 141 was the only new item discussed during Monday’s city council meeting, but different opinions and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

James W. Daddysman

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — James W. Daddysman, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center at the age of 85. James was born October 17, 1936, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Homer and Anna Pauline (Feaster) Daddysman.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Brent Murry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to bet…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Person
Jim Justice
WVNews

James Douglas Boyles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles.
WILSONBURG, WV
WVNews

Shane V Hawkins

WESTON — Shane V Hawkins, 64, of Davenport, Fl, formerly a resident of Lewis County passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in North Alabama Regional Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio October, 1957.Preceded in death by his farther, Howard “Ham” Hawkins; his maternal grandparents Frances and Nell Van Horn; and his paternal grandparents “Hoke” and Beulah May Hawkins, all longtime residents of Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
#Energy Efficiency
WVNews

Sandra Stieringer

BAYARD, W.Va. — Sandra Delene Stieringer, 73, of Bayard, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born Nov. 22, 1948, in Bayard, she was the daughter of the late Willard Eugene and Delores Catherine (Cosner) Forman.
BAYARD, WV
WVNews

Sutton tees off

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors a…
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Experienced QB Crookshanks prepared to lead Bees this fall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The feeling of suddenly being thrust into the starting quarterback role as a freshman hasn’t left East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks. Two seasons ago, following an injury to starting quarterback Clay Hershberger with approximately one minute remaining until halftime of the Bees’ Week 3 matchup versus Robert C. Byrd, Crookshanks took over as quarterback.
FAIRMONT, WV

