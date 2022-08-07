ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These Are Four Types Of Rich People, Plus Their Top Habits, New Report Reveals

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

They say if you want to be rich, you’ve got to think like a rich person.

Tom Corley, an accountant and financial planner, recently interviewed 225 millionaires as part of a five-year “Rich Habits” study and outlined his findings in a new report for CNBC .

Corley said of all the people he interviewed, each one fell into one of four categories in how they approach money-making.

Categories of Millionaires

  • The first category is the Saver-Investors , people who make it a habit to save and invest their money. Corley said these people are constantly thinking about smart ways to grow their wealth.
  • The second category is the Company Climbers , those who work for a large company and dedicate all of their time and energy to climbing the corporate ladder until they nab a senior executive position with a high salary.
  • Virtuosos make up the third category of millionaires. Corley said these people are highly skilled workers who are paid a premium for their knowledge and expertise. This path typically requires a formal education or training.
  • And the fourth type of millionaire Corley encountered was the Dreamer . These people make their millions by following their dreams, whether that be starting a business or becoming a famous actor.

After categorizing the types of millionaires, Corley next identified some of their most common habits that he said anyone can adopt.

Top Habits Of Millionaires

The first habit was automating their savings, Corley said. He noted that every Saver-Investor he interviewed consistently saved 20 percent or more of their net pay, each paycheck.

Another habit among millionaires that Corley reported was regularly investing a portion of their savings.

The final habit that all of Corley’s interviewees had was that they were extremely frugal. That included being aware of how they spent their money and spending their earnings on quality products and services.

It also meant spending the least amount possible by shopping around for the lowest price, Corley said.

Click here for the full story from CNBC .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed In Newark Penn Station Assault-Robbery: Police

A couple from Newark was arrested in connection with an assault-robbery earlier this week, authorities said. The victim had made a purchase using a large bill at Penn Station before Khashif Williams, 34, approached him on Union Street, punched him twice and then took his wallet around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fitz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich People#Cnbc#The Saver Investors
Daily Voice

Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County

The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Horrific Fiery Crash On Route 80

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash off Route 80, authorities confirmed.Motorists had just reported the rig weaving back and forth in front of them when it barreled off the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal pla…
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Passaic Police Officer Shakes Community

He was a local boy made good, one who served the community proudly. That's why the death of Passaic Police Sgt. Ralph Merced wasn't only sudden.Merced (Badge #339) died early Sunday, Aug. 7. He was 42 years old.His heartbroken mother, Iris, called her son's death "senseless.""I will love you f…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
333K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy