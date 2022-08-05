ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Suspects Sought In Wawa Parking Lot Shooting In Lansdowne

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
Wawa is located at 67 N. Lansdowne Ave. in Lansdowne Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in finding two men involved in a shooting outside a Wawa store on Thursday, Aug. 5, authorities said.

Two men walked onto the parking lot of the store on North Lansdowne Avenue when one of them opened fire at a parked car around 11:45 p.m., Lansdowne police said.

The driver, who is legally permitted to carry a firearm, got out of the car and returned fire multiple times, according to police.

The pair then fled the scene eastbound on East Stratford Avenue. The driver also fled, but returned and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately known if this was a targeted shooting or random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansdowne police at (610)623-0700 or email Sgt. Mike Miller at mmiller@lansdowneborough.com or Sgt. Jon McGowan at jmcgowan@lansdowneborough.com.

Comments / 10

Kim Poole
3d ago

THERE GOES THE NEIGHBORHOOD. I was PROUD to say I live in Lansdowne UNTIL I read this mess. One good thing is I know the police are on it!!!!!!!

Reply
2
