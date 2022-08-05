Details on Ohio's 2022 Sales Tax Holiday

Read on fox8.com
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
NE Ohio counties under flash flood warnings, advisories
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spotty showers and storms will continue tonight with gusty conditions and the chance to put down even more rain. All severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 11:15 p.m. A Flood Advisory has been issued...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rainy start to Monday: How long will it last?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Humidity is high this morning. A warm front is moving through early with widespread rain/few storms before 10 a.m. Some showers will be heavy. Otherwise coverage later today will be scattered at best (40% coverage) with breaks of sunshine. Today’s futurecast: Afternoon rain/storm coverage around...
Comments / 0