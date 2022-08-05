City settles lawsuit with Showcase Cinemas site owner

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on July 18, 2022 for a nearly four-hour meeting in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance. In her report, Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that arancini makers Brelundi are moving ahead with plans to take over the former Mirabella’s Bakery. The company is undergoing reviews with the fire department and building commissioner, and will be demolishing a house on the lot to expand parking upon approval.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO