City settles lawsuit with Showcase Cinemas site owner

Select Board set to hold public hearing on several new downtown parking regulations
READING - After months of study and discussion, the Select Board is set to hold a public hearing on several new downtown parking regulations intended to improve the parking experience for residents, businesses and visitors at its meeting on Tuesday. Among the biggest changes, several streets where parking is currently...
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
Planning Board discusses retail marijuana
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on July 18, 2022 for a nearly four-hour meeting in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Eric Ryder was not in attendance. In her report, Town Planner Alex Lowder shared that arancini makers Brelundi are moving ahead with plans to take over the former Mirabella’s Bakery. The company is undergoing reviews with the fire department and building commissioner, and will be demolishing a house on the lot to expand parking upon approval.
Burlington dishing out water ban violations as reservoir runs low
BURLINGTON - Town officials have issued just under 500 water ban violations and approximately 70 fines as of late last week. As drought conditions linger with a relentless heat wave exerting its wrath in the community, the Department of Public Works (DPW) issued a formal statement on Twitter last Friday.
MassHousing asks for revised Nichols Street plans
WILMINGTON — During the Tuesday night Planning Board meeting, a number of public hearings were continued and closed regarding various construction projects across town. The board first approved a site plan review waiver for 65 Industrial Way on behalf of AT&T. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich provided context that AT&T had proposed a 1-for-1 antenna replacement for a total of nine antennas.
Select Board reviews EV dealership proposal
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on July 19, 2022 at town hall. Chair Todd Johnson was not present. The board approved an alteration of premises application for Al Fresca Ristorante to add a 12-foot by 10-foot alcohol cooler as part of an expansion into an adjacent 7,200 square foot space.
New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality
From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
Ryder resigns from Planning Board; Fowler to retire after 40 years
TEWKSBURY — At the July 18 meeting of the Tewksbury Planning Board, chair Steve Johnson reported that member Eric Ryder resigned in a letter to Town Manager Richard Montuori and the Select Board. Professional obligations conflicted with the board’s meetings, and the board was unable to change the schedule to accommodate him.
Residents show concern about proposed Birch Street project
WILMINGTON — The public hearing for a proposed subdivision and stormwater management permit on Birch Street brought a number of residents to the Planning Board meeting this past Tuesday night with environmental concerns. Attorney Mike Newhouse, representing the applicant, explained that they were planning a 7-unit development on Birch...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — A transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire in the Massachusetts town of Lexington on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 shows the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700...
— Eye on Everett —
The Mayor’s Blue Suit with Josh Resnek exchanging private conversations about life, politics, religion, economics, immorality and municipal corruption in Everett. We met Tuesday afternoon in La Perle Restaurant and Bar on Broadway in Everett Square. This is the former Chinese food place that existed for about. 40 years.
MVRTA to End Boston Commuter Bus Next Month, Seeks to Launch Van Pool Program Instead
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is ending its Boston Commuter bus next month. “Changing commuting demand and unsustainable cost increases” are reasons the Haverhill-based authority listed for canceling the service. Riders from across the Merrimack Valley are served by the Boston Commuter bus which runs from Methuen, Lawrence and Andover.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights This Month
The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights in 11 City of Boston parks from Tuesday, August 2, through Thursday, September 1. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the...
North Andover Selectman Chris Nobile’s Residency in Question
North Andover Selectman Chris Nobile is coming under fire as some political activists are questioning whether Nobile actually lives in North Andover. Nobile was asked during public participation earlier this year if he lived in town but Nobile refused to answer. During a meeting discussion about the proposed Royal Crest...
Neo-Nazi Protesters Break-Up Story Time Event In Boston, Organizer Says
The organizer of a story-time reading series in Boston said she had to cancel Sunday's planned event after Neo-Nazis protested outside. Patty Bourrée, who hosts a biweekly Drag Queen Story Hour at the Seaport, decided it wasn't safe as many members of NSC-131 stood outside of The Paseo holding derogatory signs that denounced the event, reports said. A phalanx of Boston police officers stood in between them and the doors of the building, photos shows.
