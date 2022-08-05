Kiyan Michael’s ‘Brandon’ ad spotlights personal story, Ron DeSantis endorsement

As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.

