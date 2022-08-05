ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Maria Taylor's exclusive interview with Trevor Lawrence

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who enters his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected No. 1 overall by the franchise in the 2021 NFL Draft, sat down with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor prior to Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders in Canton, Ohio.

Check out Taylor’s exclusive interview with Lawrence, who previewed the upcoming season, discussed his personal growth on and off the field following his rookie season, overcoming adversity, and building relationships with teammates:

Come out to support Clemson softball at Dear Old Clemson’s second event which is set for August 27 at the Madren Conference Center.  Clemson returns one of the top teams in the nation and adds some new talent to the mix.   If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events or purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

