Kansas City, MO

Police academy class dedicates tradition to NKC officer Vasquez

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of officers at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy take steps to honor one of their own.

Members of the 174th Entrant Officer Class at the academy participated in a three-mile run Friday morning.

The department said the run is a tradition to honor a fallen officer .

This morning’s route began at Police Headquarters. It ended in North Kansas City in honor of Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty July 19.

He graduated from the academy in 2021.

A fellow officer who attended the academy with Vasquez spoke at his funeral .

The class has lost two of its graduating members in less than a year.

The other officer, Blaize Madrid-Evans was also killed in the line of duty. The Independence police officer was shot and killed while checking a house on Sept. 15, 2021.

