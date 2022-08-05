Police academy class dedicates tradition to NKC officer Vasquez
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of officers at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy take steps to honor one of their own.
Members of the 174th Entrant Officer Class at the academy participated in a three-mile run Friday morning.
The department said the run is a tradition to honor a fallen officer .
This morning's route began at Police Headquarters. It ended in North Kansas City in honor of Officer Daniel Vasquez.
Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty July 19.
He graduated from the academy in 2021.
A fellow officer who attended the academy with Vasquez spoke at his funeral .
The class has lost two of its graduating members in less than a year.
The other officer, Blaize Madrid-Evans was also killed in the line of duty. The Independence police officer was shot and killed while checking a house on Sept. 15, 2021.
