We’ve Compiled a List of Summer Happy Hour Specials in Hoboken + Jersey City

Read on www.hobokengirl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
hobokengirl.com
The Best Spots for Summer Shopping in Hoboken + Jersey City
There’s still plenty of time to soak up the sun this summer and so many New Jersey activities to enjoy as the warm weather lingers. Local businesses can help you maximize the rest of the season with an array of gifts and items to treat yourself, from plants to bikinis to pet-friendly accessories. No matter how you plan to spend the rest of the summer, locally-owned shops can help you prepare — and look great while doing it. Check out our list of summer shopping from locally-owned businesses in Hoboken + Jersey City.
jerseydigs.com
Greek Restaurant Mona Souvlaki Opening in The Heights, Jersey City
A renovated storefront is promising “wonderful food with wonderful people” and looks to provide a culinary option currently lacking in The Heights, Jersey City. Earlier this month, the Central Avenue Special Improvement District announced the impending arrival of Mona Souvlaki at 408 Central Avenue. The upcoming business has been teasing their Greek eats on Instagram at the handle @monasouvlaki and appear to be in the final stages of launching their restaurant.
hobokengirl.com
La Festa Italiana Returns to Jersey City This Week
Jersey City’s largest Italian-American Festival, La Festa Italiana, is returning this week beginning on August 10th. This 5-night downtown Jersey City festival, which runs through August 14th, will include food, drinks, musical entertainment, and more — and it runs from 5:00PM to 11:00PM each evening. Read on to learn more about La Festa Italiana, located at 344 Sixth Street in Jersey City.
Something is not right at the Weehawken Pool
I saw your story about the pool in Weehawken! So not fair! A friend of mine from Weehawken tells me that although Weehawken had said the pool is for residents only, they have RENTED it out to the Rutherford Swim Team. How is that fair? We couldn’t use it, but they can make money off of it?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall
Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
insideradio.com
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Grand Street Redevelopment Near The Junction
An underutilized property shaped like a trapezoid could soon be home to a modern development on a unique Jersey City corner where several neighborhoods meet. During the July 12 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize 743 Grand Street. Located in The Junction, the irregularly shaped lot includes an existing three-story building, a parking area, and the Steak Shack food trailer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming an apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
hobokengirl.com
This Union City Couple Met at Saku + Got Engaged at the Weehawken Waterfront
Danielle Grande and Jeffrey Grey are a Union City couple who recently got engaged locally. The pair’s love story includes a lot of local ties — they met at Saku in Hoboken, had their first date at 512 Quantum Sound in Union City, and eventually got engaged along the Weehawken waterfront after being together for two years. The Hoboken Girl had the chance to talk with these soon-to-be newlyweds. Read on learn more about Danielle and Jeffrey and their Hudson County love story.
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hobokengirl.com
Quirky Cats in Hudson County: Our Readers Share Their Pets’ Funny Anecdotes
International Cat Day is August 8th, and there’s no better way to celebrate than acknowledging some of the beautiful felines in the Hudson County area. Cats are both wonderful and hilarious creatures. One minute, they’re purring and snuggling up against you — the next, they’re doing flips inside a cardboard box. We asked our readers in our Hoboken + Jersey City Insiders Facebook group to submit pictures of their pet cats along with some funny, quirky anecdotes. To celebrate International Cat Day, we’ve compiled these cats + their quirks below. Read on for a list of some local Hoboken + Jersey City cats.
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Announces Additional Concerts & Movie Screenings
The Hoboken Office of Cultural Affairs has announced additional movie screenings and updates to the City’s Concerts in the Park program. The City of Hoboken & the Hoboken Police Department will host a screening of Minions at Mama Johnson Field at Fourth and Jackson Streets on Monday, August 22.
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
themontclairgirl.com
25 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Newark airport reaches record cancellations as Amazon plans collapse; Montclair officially named second Monarch City in New Jersey; Maplewood teen launches healing video game club + summer camp; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
boozyburbs.com
Specialty Coffee Shop is Coming to Hackensack
According to signs up on Main Street, Hackensack will be the home of a new cafe sometime later this year. Iconic Coffee promises to be a specialty coffee shop according to their social media. There’s no info on the menu and what roaster they will be using. And no...
evgrieve.com
The barricades return to block off the chess tables in Tompkins Square Park
The barricades arrived once again (late last week) around the chess tables at the entrance to Tompkins Square Park at Seventh Street and Avenue A... The city did this back in June, with a member of the Parks Enforcement Patrol saying that this section of the Park is "problematic." Eventually, the barricades are removed ... and nothing ever really changes.
tag24.com
NYC thieves get away with millions worth of jewelry in dramatic smash-n-grab
New York, New York - The NYPD is searching for four unidentified men that staged the dramatic robbery of a jewelry store in broad daylight on Friday, taking off with over $2 million worth of goods. Surveillance video of the shocking incident, which took place in broad daylight at Rocco's...
Comments / 0